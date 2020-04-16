All apartments in Ann Arbor
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:36 PM

2918 Signature Boulevard

2918 Signature Boulevard · (734) 741-1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2918 Signature Boulevard, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

** FOR RENT ** Location, Location, Location! 2 bedroom, 2 Full Bath condo in Ann Arbor's desirable Cambridge Condo complex. Located in the heart of Ann Arbor, minutes from Downtown, walking distance to U of M Stadium, next to Briarwood Mall, and surrounded by shopping and restaurants this location is unbeatable! The spacious open floor plan condo features stainless steel appliances, beautiful oak cabinets, breakfast bar, eating space, master suite with tiled bathroom, walk-in closets, partial basement for extra storage, and attached garage. Please fill out attached application and submit with credit report.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2918 Signature Boulevard have any available units?
2918 Signature Boulevard has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2918 Signature Boulevard have?
Some of 2918 Signature Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2918 Signature Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2918 Signature Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2918 Signature Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2918 Signature Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ann Arbor.
Does 2918 Signature Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2918 Signature Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 2918 Signature Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2918 Signature Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2918 Signature Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2918 Signature Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2918 Signature Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2918 Signature Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2918 Signature Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2918 Signature Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
