Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:24 PM

2160 Pennsylvania Lane

2160 Pennsylvania Avenue · (734) 747-7700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2160 Pennsylvania Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI 48103
South Maple

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1614 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Prime location minutes from downtown Ann Arbor! Pristine end unit condo rises above the crowd! Living room, dining room, kitchen and updated half bath flow together for easy everyday living and entertaining. Light filled kitchen with island, pantry, exterior vented stove, and custom remote control blind above sink (perfect deep window ledge for indoor garden!). Both 2nd floor bedrooms are suites with attached baths and ample closet space. Upper loft with closet is perfect multi use flex space (3rd bedroom) with built in shelving and added storage space. Things to love: wood flooring on 1st and 2nd floor, new carpet (2017) on stairs and loft and spectacular elevated deck. Unbeatable location on bus line and close to xways and all conveniences! No Section 8, No Smoking, No pets. Must complete rental application and pay $75 application fee. Broker will run credit report, no exceptions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2160 Pennsylvania Lane have any available units?
2160 Pennsylvania Lane has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2160 Pennsylvania Lane have?
Some of 2160 Pennsylvania Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2160 Pennsylvania Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2160 Pennsylvania Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2160 Pennsylvania Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2160 Pennsylvania Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ann Arbor.
Does 2160 Pennsylvania Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2160 Pennsylvania Lane offers parking.
Does 2160 Pennsylvania Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2160 Pennsylvania Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2160 Pennsylvania Lane have a pool?
No, 2160 Pennsylvania Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2160 Pennsylvania Lane have accessible units?
No, 2160 Pennsylvania Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2160 Pennsylvania Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2160 Pennsylvania Lane has units with dishwashers.
