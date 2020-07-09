2160 Pennsylvania Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Prime location minutes from downtown Ann Arbor! Pristine end unit condo rises above the crowd! Living room, dining room, kitchen and updated half bath flow together for easy everyday living and entertaining. Light filled kitchen with island, pantry, exterior vented stove, and custom remote control blind above sink (perfect deep window ledge for indoor garden!). Both 2nd floor bedrooms are suites with attached baths and ample closet space. Upper loft with closet is perfect multi use flex space (3rd bedroom) with built in shelving and added storage space. Things to love: wood flooring on 1st and 2nd floor, new carpet (2017) on stairs and loft and spectacular elevated deck. Unbeatable location on bus line and close to xways and all conveniences! No Section 8, No Smoking, No pets. Must complete rental application and pay $75 application fee. Broker will run credit report, no exceptions.