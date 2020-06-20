All apartments in Ann Arbor
Find more places like 210 Beakes St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ann Arbor, MI
/
210 Beakes St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

210 Beakes St

210 Beakes Street · (734) 260-7215
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ann Arbor
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

210 Beakes Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
North Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $3200 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
new construction
Available. Fall lease.
Kerry Town, 1 block from Zingerman Sandwich Shop and near E Kingsley and N Fifth Ave. Also near the hospital, Medical School and Central Campus. 12 minutes walk to the Diaq which the heart of Campus.
4 bedroom and 2 baths.
100% remodeled.
You enter the house to a very large living room fully open to a very large kitchen.
The State of the art kitchen is with Granite counter tops, dishwasher, disposal, built-in m/wave oven and ceramic flooring.
Tastefully remodeled 2 baths with 48" showers, ceramic floors and new fixtures. Large front porch and a beautiful, semi enclosed private back yard.
Bedrooms are with large closets.
Wood floors throughout. Many large windows and sky-lite windows, all are new.
In unit first floor laundry. Parking.
Furnished with above average furniture to include 2 leather couches, coffee table, dining table and chairs, computer desks, dressers & double beds.
The house is new construction and is with well insulted walls, all new windows, new heating and AC system, new electrical and plumbing with high efficiency new appliances throughout.
Please check michiganrental.com for more info or listings and Call Heather @ 989-220-9969 or Zaki @ 734-260-7215 for any questions or to arrange a showing.

(RLNE5806305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Beakes St have any available units?
210 Beakes St has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 Beakes St have?
Some of 210 Beakes St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Beakes St currently offering any rent specials?
210 Beakes St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Beakes St pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 Beakes St is pet friendly.
Does 210 Beakes St offer parking?
Yes, 210 Beakes St does offer parking.
Does 210 Beakes St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 Beakes St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Beakes St have a pool?
No, 210 Beakes St does not have a pool.
Does 210 Beakes St have accessible units?
No, 210 Beakes St does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Beakes St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 Beakes St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 210 Beakes St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ivanhoe Apartments
1533 Pine Valley Boulevard
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Briar Cove Apartments
650 Waymarket Dr
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
The Haven of Ann Arbor
459 Village Green Blvd
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Arbor Landings Apartments
545 Landings Blvd
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Uptown Ann Arbor
3300 Ann Arbor-Saline Road
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Ponds at Georgetown
2511 Packard St
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Shoreview Apartments
420 Kellogg St
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Cambridge Club Apartments
5501 Cambridge Club Cir
Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Similar Pages

Ann Arbor 1 BedroomsAnn Arbor 2 Bedrooms
Ann Arbor Apartments with ParkingAnn Arbor Apartments with Pool
Ann Arbor Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHLansing, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MI
Royal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIPerrysburg, OH
Roseville, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

ElbelBroadway
Kimberly Hills
Northside

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Ann ArborUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor
Washtenaw Community CollegeMott Community College
College for Creative Studies
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity