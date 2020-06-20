210 Beakes St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking new construction

Available. Fall lease.

Kerry Town, 1 block from Zingerman Sandwich Shop and near E Kingsley and N Fifth Ave. Also near the hospital, Medical School and Central Campus. 12 minutes walk to the Diaq which the heart of Campus.

4 bedroom and 2 baths.

100% remodeled.

You enter the house to a very large living room fully open to a very large kitchen.

The State of the art kitchen is with Granite counter tops, dishwasher, disposal, built-in m/wave oven and ceramic flooring.

Tastefully remodeled 2 baths with 48" showers, ceramic floors and new fixtures. Large front porch and a beautiful, semi enclosed private back yard.

Bedrooms are with large closets.

Wood floors throughout. Many large windows and sky-lite windows, all are new.

In unit first floor laundry. Parking.

Furnished with above average furniture to include 2 leather couches, coffee table, dining table and chairs, computer desks, dressers & double beds.

The house is new construction and is with well insulted walls, all new windows, new heating and AC system, new electrical and plumbing with high efficiency new appliances throughout.

Please check michiganrental.com for more info or listings and Call Heather @ 989-220-9969 or Zaki @ 734-260-7215 for any questions or to arrange a showing.



(RLNE5806305)