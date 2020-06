Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Chic Downtown Condo At Popular At Ashley Terrace. One bedroom, one bath condo with 927 square feet. Large master suite, with spacious bath and walk in closet, This unit Is bright and airy with wonderful, long southern views of downtown Ann Arbor. Gas and water are included in the rental rate. Also includes one parking space in the underground garage. Available 5/1/2020