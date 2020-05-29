22 Thither Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking shuffle board bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking shuffle board bbq/grill internet access

Weekly Summer Vacation Rental - $4,200/Week



This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home sits directly on the estuary/marsh with amazing views of the Ogunquit River. It's located on a side street in a quiet neighborhood and is a VERY short walk to the incredible Footbridge Beach. When you walk in you'll feel like you walked back in time. The house has been impeccably maintained and is perfectly nostalgic in all the right ways. It's one of those houses where you can almost feel the love and fun that has occurred there over the years.



This house has a wonderfully unique setup: the main house features three bedrooms, one of which is a master-suite, and on the opposite side of the house, separated by a breezeway, is a private one bedroom with an attached bathroom. The house comes fully stocked with linens, kitchen goods, and all of the paper products and soaps to get you started. The house has a washer/dryer, TV, basic cable, phone, and Internet. There is plenty of space to dine together on the sun porch over looking the river.



There are beach amenities, such as beach chairs, in the breezeway. Even though there is no air conditioning the home feels very cool with the constant breeze coming off the ocean. Open the windows and enjoy the fresh salty air!



The back yard is very private with a grill, table, and chairs for you to enjoy. There is even a permanent shuffleboard court outside. This home has a large driveway for off street parking. Along with walking to the beach, you can also walk to nearby restaurants. There is plenty to do in the area. Families with children will love this house!



*This home is secured with a smart lock. Guests have a unique code for convenience and safety. Arrive anytime after check in without having to meet someone there to let you in!



Amenities:

- 4 bedrooms

- 3 bathrooms

- Fully stocked kitchen

- Refrigerator/stove/microwave

- Linens and paper goods

- Washer/dryer

- TV, basic cable

- Wifi

- Games/puzzles/books

- Dining room table in sun room

- Outside table and chairs

- Grill

- Extra beach chairs

- Walking distance to Footbridge Beach in Ogunquit

- Permanent shuffleboard court outside