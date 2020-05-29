All apartments in York County
Last updated May 29 2020

22 Thither Street

22 Thither Street · (207) 606-3300
Location

22 Thither Street, York County, ME 03907

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Amenities

Weekly Summer Vacation Rental - $4,200/Week

This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home sits directly on the estuary/marsh with amazing views of the Ogunquit River. It's located on a side street in a quiet neighborhood and is a VERY short walk to the incredible Footbridge Beach. When you walk in you'll feel like you walked back in time. The house has been impeccably maintained and is perfectly nostalgic in all the right ways. It's one of those houses where you can almost feel the love and fun that has occurred there over the years.

This house has a wonderfully unique setup: the main house features three bedrooms, one of which is a master-suite, and on the opposite side of the house, separated by a breezeway, is a private one bedroom with an attached bathroom. The house comes fully stocked with linens, kitchen goods, and all of the paper products and soaps to get you started. The house has a washer/dryer, TV, basic cable, phone, and Internet. There is plenty of space to dine together on the sun porch over looking the river.

There are beach amenities, such as beach chairs, in the breezeway. Even though there is no air conditioning the home feels very cool with the constant breeze coming off the ocean. Open the windows and enjoy the fresh salty air!

The back yard is very private with a grill, table, and chairs for you to enjoy. There is even a permanent shuffleboard court outside. This home has a large driveway for off street parking. Along with walking to the beach, you can also walk to nearby restaurants. There is plenty to do in the area. Families with children will love this house!

*This home is secured with a smart lock. Guests have a unique code for convenience and safety. Arrive anytime after check in without having to meet someone there to let you in!

Amenities:
- 4 bedrooms
- 3 bathrooms
- Fully stocked kitchen
- Refrigerator/stove/microwave
- Linens and paper goods
- Washer/dryer
- TV, basic cable
- Wifi
- Games/puzzles/books
- Dining room table in sun room
- Outside table and chairs
- Grill
- Extra beach chairs
- Walking distance to Footbridge Beach in Ogunquit
- Permanent shuffleboard court outside

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Thither Street have any available units?
22 Thither Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in York County, ME.
What amenities does 22 Thither Street have?
Some of 22 Thither Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Thither Street currently offering any rent specials?
22 Thither Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Thither Street pet-friendly?
No, 22 Thither Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in York County.
Does 22 Thither Street offer parking?
Yes, 22 Thither Street offers parking.
Does 22 Thither Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 Thither Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Thither Street have a pool?
No, 22 Thither Street does not have a pool.
Does 22 Thither Street have accessible units?
No, 22 Thither Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Thither Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Thither Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Thither Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Thither Street does not have units with air conditioning.
