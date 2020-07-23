/
/
cumberland county
37 Apartments for rent in Cumberland County, ME📍
14 Units Available
South Portland Gardens
Redbank Village
62 Macarthur Cir E, South Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,416
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
785 sqft
Prime location near I-95, I-295, the city bus and Portland International Jetport. Quiet community with gym and clubhouse. E-payments are accepted. Units feature hardwood floors and washer/dryer in every apartment.
2 Units Available
Shipyard
62 Forrestal Drive, Brunswick Station, ME
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1780 sqft
Brunswick Landing Venture manages a variety of top-notch living facilities, real estate rentals and housing for rent in Brunswick and Topsham, Maine.
13 Units Available
Beacon at Gateway
100 Gateway Blvd, Scarborough, ME
Studio
$1,495
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1125 sqft
Welcome to The Beacon at Gateway, a brand new residential community outside Portland, Maine in the beautiful town of Scarborough! The Beacon features Studio, One, Two & Three bedroom apartment homes in Scarborough, ME.
11 Units Available
South Portland Gardens
Liberty Commons
4 Liberty Ln, South Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,687
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,168
1360 sqft
Luxury apartments in South Portland offer spacious floor plans and cathedral ceilings, all a short drive from the beautiful beaches dotting Maine's coastline. Easy access to I-95, I-295 and public transportation.
1 Unit Available
East End
Island View Apartments
151 North Street, Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Portland, Maine, a popular vacation destination, Island View Apartments is a community offering one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for rent.
1 Unit Available
Brunswick Garden
1 Independence Street, Brunswick, ME
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1275 sqft
Located in a peaceful, tree-lined neighborhood, these 44 single-family and duplex homes offer three and four-bedroom, one and two bath floor plans, with features including fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer hookups, and single-car garages with
1 Unit Available
Downtown Portland
612 Congress Street 4
612 Congress St, Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,675
700 sqft
Vintage Charm in Arts District - Property Id: 310254 Unique vintage apartment with quirky period charm and wood and tile floors throughout.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Portland
15 Middle St. Unit 203
15 Middle St, Portland, ME
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1233 sqft
East End Luxury 2BR/2BA Condo with Reserved Garage Parking, Private Balcony, and Shared Courtyard Patio Space - Available for immediate occupancy! This first-time, pristine rental offers the best of all worlds! Located right in the heart of the
1 Unit Available
Libbytown
22 Huntress Street
22 Huntress Street, Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$640
200 sqft
Large Bed-Sit Style Room with Private Entry, Private Bath - Close to Town (Everything Included) - Large furnished room in shared house the Libbytown neighborhood of Portland. Private entry, private bathroom, tenant-controlled heat source.
1 Unit Available
Sunset Park
757 Main Street Unit 38
757 Main Street, South Portland, ME
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1360 sqft
Kings Wood 3 Bedroom Condo South Portland Maine - Spacious 3 Bedroom condo available immediately and conveniently located in Kings Wood Park Condominium Complex in South Portland.
1 Unit Available
5 Anglers Road
5 Anglers Road, North Windham, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 09/01/20 Welcome to Angler’s Road Town home Apartments! We are currently offering two bedroom townhouse-style apartments. Each two-story unit has its own separate driveway and entrance as well as a private deck for outdoor entertaining.
1 Unit Available
Cumberland Mills
66 Stroudwater St. #3
66 Stroudwater Street, Westbrook, ME
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Westbrook-66 Stroudwater St. #3: 2 bedroom & 1 Bath 3rd floor $1350.00 per month plus utilities - Westbrook-Stroudwater Street: 3rd floor 2 bedroom and 1 bath apartment. Eat-in Kitchen, combined Living room/dining room, 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.
1 Unit Available
North Deering
173 Ridge Rd., #31
173 Ridge Road, Portland, ME
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Ocean Ridge Condominiums-3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath condo available now! - Email is the best way to set up an appointment to view this beautiful 3bd/2.5ba Townhouse to rent in the Ocean Ridge Condominiums off Ocean Ave.
1 Unit Available
4 Val Terrace
4 Val Terrace, Cumberland County, ME
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1144 sqft
4 Val Terrace Available 07/31/20 Scarborough 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Townhome - This conveniently located 2 bedroom/2 bathroom unit is the perfect place to call home.
1 Unit Available
Meetinghouse Hill
194 Cottage Rd.
194 Cottage Road, South Portland, ME
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1456 sqft
194 Cottage Rd. Available 10/01/20 Wonderful 3 Bedroom Home In South Portland... - Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home on Cottage Rd. Large kitchen with french door refrigerator, dishwasher and glass front cabinets. Lots of windows and light.
1 Unit Available
16 Heritage Lane
16 Heritage Lane, North Windham, ME
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
3000 sqft
16 Heritage Lane Available 09/04/20 Huge 4BD/2.5BA Single Family Home in Windham! Available Early September!! - VIRTUAL TOUR FOR THIS UNIT CAN BE FOUND HERE: https://vimeo.com/437022065/0419a6ba75 $2,350-4-Bedroom/ 2.
1 Unit Available
Knightville
96 Ocean Street
96 Ocean Street, South Portland, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1352 sqft
96 Ocean Street - 10 Available 08/07/20 Gorgeous South Portland 2BD/1.5 BA Condo Unit! W/D included!! Dedicated Off-Street Parking! Available August 7th!! - VIRTUAL TOUR FOR THIS UNIT CAN BE FOUND HERE: https://vimeo.com/431938790/673e00b0f0 $1,725.
1 Unit Available
Back Cove
62 Ocean Ave #1
62 Ocean Ave, Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$2,200
980 sqft
62 Ocean Ave #1 Available 09/01/20 Furnished Condo, Washer/Dryer, Parking, Utilities Included, Near Back Cove - Located in Portland’s Back Cove neighborhood, this sunny and spacious fully furnished 1BR/1BA condo features large bay windows,
1 Unit Available
West End
270 Brackett St Unit 3
270 Brackett Street, Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$2,100
502 sqft
270 Brackett St Unit 3 Available 10/01/20 Lovely Furnished West End 1BR w/ Parking and Laundry Available October - In Portland’s historic West End, this beautifully furnished, sunny apartment features restored wide pine floors, intricate crown
1 Unit Available
Riverton
38 Maggie Lane
38 Maggie Lane, Portland, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1020 sqft
Great townhouse duplex available for rent August 1st. Great location, just off Forest Ave. but tucked away from the busy road. Easy access to shopping, on the bus line, Downtown Portland and highways. Very close to UNE on Stevens Ave.
1 Unit Available
Riverton
48 Maggie Lane
48 Maggie Lane, Portland, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
Great townhouse in desirable North Deering location. Just off Forest Ave. Close to all Portland has to offer. Close to Portland Trails, shopping and schools. Tenant pays all utilities and landscaping and snow removal in this duplex property.
1 Unit Available
Broadview Park
77 Gary L Maietta Pkwy Unit 111
77 Gary L Maietta Parkway, South Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,375
545 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, open-concept living/dining area, walk-in closet, Free off-Street parking, Laundry in building (on each floor), Dogs & Cats OKAY! ! HIGHLAND COMMONS is a 55+ COMMUNITY ! this place is seriously the best kept secret in South
1 Unit Available
Riverton
1414 Forest Ave. #4
1414 Forest Circle, Portland, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1600 sqft
1414 Forest Ave. #4 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo With Large Finished Basement... - Beautiful 2 bedroom condominium centrally located near bus lines and shopping centers. Includes 1600 sq. ft.
1 Unit Available
799 Gray Rd 3
799 Gray Road, Little Falls, ME
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1250 sqft
4 bed 1 bath h/hw incl. $1700/mo avail April 1 - Property Id: 249782 Beautiful Fully renovated second-floor apartment in a 3 unit building. four bedrooms one bathroom heat and hot water included, plow and lawn care.
