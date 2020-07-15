/
/
/
University of Southern Maine
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:20 AM
10 Apartments For Rent Near University of Southern Maine
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated April 29 at 08:07 PM
1 Unit Available
East End
Island View Apartments
151 North Street, Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Portland, Maine, a popular vacation destination, Island View Apartments is a community offering one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for rent.
1 of 54
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
West End
270 Brackett St Unit 3
270 Brackett Street, Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$2,100
502 sqft
270 Brackett St Unit 3 Available 10/01/20 Lovely Furnished West End 1BR w/ Parking and Laundry Available October - In Portland’s historic West End, this beautifully furnished, sunny apartment features restored wide pine floors, intricate crown
1 of 62
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Portland
15 Middle St. Unit 203
15 Middle St, Portland, ME
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1233 sqft
East End Luxury 2BR/2BA Condo with Reserved Garage Parking, Private Balcony, and Shared Courtyard Patio Space - Available for immediate occupancy! This first-time, pristine rental offers the best of all worlds! Located right in the heart of the
1 of 17
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Back Cove
62 Ocean Ave #1
62 Ocean Ave, Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$2,200
980 sqft
62 Ocean Ave #1 Available 09/01/20 Furnished Condo, Washer/Dryer, Parking, Utilities Included, Near Back Cove - Located in Portland’s Back Cove neighborhood, this sunny and spacious fully furnished 1BR/1BA condo features large bay windows,
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Riverton
38 Maggie Lane
38 Maggie Lane, Portland, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1020 sqft
Great townhouse duplex available for rent August 1st. Great location, just off Forest Ave. but tucked away from the busy road. Easy access to shopping, on the bus line, Downtown Portland and highways. Very close to UNE on Stevens Ave.
1 of 18
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Riverton
1414 Forest Ave. #4
1414 Forest Circle, Portland, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1600 sqft
1414 Forest Ave. #4 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo With Large Finished Basement... - Beautiful 2 bedroom condominium centrally located near bus lines and shopping centers. Includes 1600 sq. ft.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Riverton
48 Maggie Lane
48 Maggie Lane, Portland, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
Great townhouse in desirable North Deering location. Just off Forest Ave. Close to all Portland has to offer. Close to Portland Trails, shopping and schools. Tenant pays all utilities and landscaping and snow removal in this duplex property.
1 of 32
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Portland
612 Congress Street 4
612 Congress St, Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,675
700 sqft
Vintage Charm in Arts District - Property Id: 310254 Unique vintage apartment with quirky period charm and wood and tile floors throughout.
1 of 18
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Knightville
96 Ocean Street
96 Ocean Street, South Portland, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1352 sqft
96 Ocean Street - 10 Available 08/07/20 Gorgeous South Portland 2BD/1.5 BA Condo Unit! W/D included!! Dedicated Off-Street Parking! Available August 7th!! - VIRTUAL TOUR FOR THIS UNIT CAN BE FOUND HERE: https://vimeo.com/431938790/673e00b0f0 $1,750.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
North Deering
1127 Washington Avenue
1127 Washington Avenue, Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1127 Washington Avenue Available 08/15/20 1/BD 1/BA Single Family Home in Portland!! Full Basement Storage and Large Yard!! Available Mid August!! - VIRTUAL TOUR FOR THIS UNIT CAN BE FOUND HERE: https://vimeo.