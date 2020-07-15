/
3 bedroom apartments
13 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kittery, ME
77 Government Street
77 Government Street, Kittery, ME
The homeowners take pride and joy in their meticulously updated four bedroom cape, that is situated in a corner lot, located in a highly desired neighborhood.
9 Commercial Street
9 Commercial Street, Kittery, ME
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1647 sqft
Two great communities at your doorstep! Walk to all things Kittery and Portsmouth. This spacious duplex is a rare find. Three large bedrooms, two bathrooms, washer/dryer. Separate kitchen, dining and living room on the first floor.
Results within 5 miles of Kittery
142 Cabot Street
142 Cabot St, Portsmouth, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1258 sqft
Location, location, location! Just a few blocks to downtown and a pleasant walk to Portsmouth's West End, this condo is perfectly situated! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features hardwood floors, an open floor plan & beautiful exposed beams.
3 Willow Lane
3 Willow Lane, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2638 sqft
WINTER RENTAL Available Sept. 19 through May 31 2021. Spend your winter season at this furnished classic beach house. Three bedrooms, (2 Q, 1F) 1 full bath. Beautiful wrap around porch for your morning coffee, easy walk to Wallis Sands Beach.
9 Pioneer Point
9 Pioneer Road, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2625 sqft
SEASONAL, FURNISHED CONDO: Great views of Eastman Lake! Stay in this very clean unit on Eastman Lake and enjoy being close to South Cove, close and convenient to exit 13, and right on the lake! The condo features 3 bedrooms with a bedroom on the
5 Gowen Lane
5 Gowen Lane, York County, ME
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
859 sqft
Three Bedroom Single Family for Rent - Check out this marvelous three bedroom single family home for rent in York. Complete with a one car garage and fenced in yard, this wonderful home has plenty of charm.
54 Lovell Street
54 Lovell St, Portsmouth, NH
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1560 sqft
Unfurnished executive rental available to move in by the holidays! Be the first to live in this beautiful craftsman style townhouse located in Portsmouth's desirable West End! This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, open concept home is tucked away on a private
1714 State Rd
1714 State Road, South Eliot, ME
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1400 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 Beds 1.5 Bath - House - Property Id: 317805 3 bed/1.5 ba home sits on 2+ acres & has been recently updated with first floor laundry - new washer and dryer included.
1304 Ocean Boulevard
1304 Ocean Boulevard, Rockingham County, NH
Direct access to the sand! Enjoy the off season at this beachfront home on Pirates Cove Beach. Open and spacious living area includes a huge living room, kitchen with breakfast bar, large dining area for up to 10 people with direct access to patio.
Results within 10 miles of Kittery
8 Myrica Avenue
8 Myrica Avenue, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1668 sqft
WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 7 - MAY 31ST. Three bedroom, two bath top floor unit in an upscale two unit building within sight and sound of the beach on Myrica Avenue in sought after Rye. Open concept living, dining and kitchen with island.
23 atlantic Avenue
23 Atlantic Avenue, Dover, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1252 sqft
This corner lot ranch has been meticulously updated throughout with new floors, kitchen, bath, and fresh paint. It is neat, clean, quiet and ready for immediate occupancy.
1 Monroe Street
1 Monroe Street, Dover, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1462 sqft
3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom updated New Englander conveniently located on a dead end street.
30 Riverside Lane
30 Riverside Drive, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1800 sqft
Custom Built Building with Spacious Residence on the second level. Open concept Great Room with Cathedral Ceilings, Gas Fireplace & Bar with Custom wood game top. Open to Fully Applianced Kitchen and Separate Dining Room with Custom Hardwood Floors.
