77 Government Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

The homeowners take pride and joy in their meticulously updated four bedroom cape, that is situated in a corner lot, located in a highly desired neighborhood. Enjoy all the perks of a convenient location, admirable neighborhood, and being situated minutes to downtown Kittery and Portsmouth. The convenience of location and access puts you close to all amenities, including, restaurants, library, churches, banks, convenience stores and more. Enjoy the summertime, with the surrounding creeks, rivers, and islands. As an older home, it maintains its charm and character including having hardwood floors throughout, exposed wood beams in the ceilings and horsehair plaster walls. Enjoy many of the homes fixtures including the chandelier, lighting fixtures, book-cases, dazzling kitchen bar setup, and more! The second floor boasts four spacious bedrooms with skylights, plenty of natural lighting and a full bathroom with modern blue mosaic tiles. The home is equipped with stainless steel appliances and a washer/dryer. That is not all, water/sewer, landscaping and trash is also inclusive in your rent! No pets, no smoking, good credit, good income, background/ credit checks, and a lease is required.