Last updated January 26 2020 at 12:29 PM

66 Rogers

66 Rogers Road · (207) 252-1252
Location

66 Rogers Road, Kittery, ME 03904

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Comfortable and convenient, are two words that describe this charming duplex townhouse complete with farmers porch with room for your rocking chairs. Rear deck has room for your bbq and there is also on site tandem parking for two smaller sized vehicles. Two bedrooms up with hardwood flooring but not much closet space, modern and clean bathroom. First level has a good sized living room and a bright modern eat in kitchen. Well insulated and easy to heat, many recent updates have been done to this home in the last couple of years. Rent is $1795 per month but there is a $200 monthly discount that you can take if you pay on or before the first of the month ($1595). Good credit is required as is two months deposit. Sorry no pets and no smoking (includes vaping and cannabis as well as candles). Current tenants are vacating end of Septemberl. Two car parking, tandem (front to back)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 Rogers have any available units?
66 Rogers has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 66 Rogers have?
Some of 66 Rogers's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 Rogers currently offering any rent specials?
66 Rogers isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Rogers pet-friendly?
No, 66 Rogers is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kittery.
Does 66 Rogers offer parking?
Yes, 66 Rogers does offer parking.
Does 66 Rogers have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 66 Rogers offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Rogers have a pool?
No, 66 Rogers does not have a pool.
Does 66 Rogers have accessible units?
No, 66 Rogers does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Rogers have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 66 Rogers has units with dishwashers.
Does 66 Rogers have units with air conditioning?
No, 66 Rogers does not have units with air conditioning.
