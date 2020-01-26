Amenities

Comfortable and convenient, are two words that describe this charming duplex townhouse complete with farmers porch with room for your rocking chairs. Rear deck has room for your bbq and there is also on site tandem parking for two smaller sized vehicles. Two bedrooms up with hardwood flooring but not much closet space, modern and clean bathroom. First level has a good sized living room and a bright modern eat in kitchen. Well insulated and easy to heat, many recent updates have been done to this home in the last couple of years. Rent is $1795 per month but there is a $200 monthly discount that you can take if you pay on or before the first of the month ($1595). Good credit is required as is two months deposit. Sorry no pets and no smoking (includes vaping and cannabis as well as candles). Current tenants are vacating end of Septemberl. Two car parking, tandem (front to back)