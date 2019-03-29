3008 Courtside Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill garage

Chris Cunningham and Renters Warehouse present this luxurious condo/townhouse in Woodmore Country Club. This home features gleaming hardwoods throughout, main level master suite with wood burning fireplace, kitchen is large with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful glass enclosed eat in kitchen. Tons of cabinet space with a plethora of custom hardwood cabinets. Two large bedrooms upstairs with large sitting area could be used as an open office space. Large patio area for outside dining, bbq, with views of pond and large amount of green space. This area is accessible from the master and the great room with vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace,and two car Garage. All this in a gated Golf Course community, with access to Golf Club/Pool and fitness center(addl Fee) , some high end furniture could be included and discount on rent considered for long term lease. 301 232 6132 for showing.......