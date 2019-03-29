All apartments in Woodmore
Find more places like 3008 Courtside Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodmore, MD
/
3008 Courtside Road
Last updated March 29 2019 at 11:34 AM

3008 Courtside Road

3008 Courtside Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3008 Courtside Road, Woodmore, MD 20721

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Chris Cunningham and Renters Warehouse present this luxurious condo/townhouse in Woodmore Country Club. This home features gleaming hardwoods throughout, main level master suite with wood burning fireplace, kitchen is large with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful glass enclosed eat in kitchen. Tons of cabinet space with a plethora of custom hardwood cabinets. Two large bedrooms upstairs with large sitting area could be used as an open office space. Large patio area for outside dining, bbq, with views of pond and large amount of green space. This area is accessible from the master and the great room with vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace,and two car Garage. All this in a gated Golf Course community, with access to Golf Club/Pool and fitness center(addl Fee) , some high end furniture could be included and discount on rent considered for long term lease. 301 232 6132 for showing.......

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3008 Courtside Road have any available units?
3008 Courtside Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodmore, MD.
What amenities does 3008 Courtside Road have?
Some of 3008 Courtside Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3008 Courtside Road currently offering any rent specials?
3008 Courtside Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3008 Courtside Road pet-friendly?
No, 3008 Courtside Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodmore.
Does 3008 Courtside Road offer parking?
Yes, 3008 Courtside Road offers parking.
Does 3008 Courtside Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3008 Courtside Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3008 Courtside Road have a pool?
Yes, 3008 Courtside Road has a pool.
Does 3008 Courtside Road have accessible units?
No, 3008 Courtside Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3008 Courtside Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3008 Courtside Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3008 Courtside Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3008 Courtside Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSevern, MDKettering, MDBrock Hall, MDLake Arbor, MDBowie, MDMitchellville, MDLargo, MD
Glenn Dale, MDLanham, MDSeabrook, MDWestphalia, MDGlenarden, MDMarlboro Village, MDSummerfield, MDForestville, MDLandover, MDWalker Mill, MDNew Carrollton, MDGreenbelt, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University