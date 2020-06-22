765 Charing Cross Rd

Amenities

Huge 3 bedroom duplex in Woodlawn boasts hardwood floors and tons of natural light throughout! The main level offers a spacious living room and separate dining room and a bonus sunroom as well as a fully-equipped updated kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The lower level offers a huge family room plus a full bath with soaking tub. The top floor provides three ample bedrooms and a shared hall bath. Fenced yard and washer/dryer for added convenience.



VOUCHERS WELCOME! Pets considered with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text David at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.858.0129 or email drosenfeld@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Management Company ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/ Accepts Section 8.



