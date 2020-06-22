All apartments in Woodlawn
765 Charing Cross Rd
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

765 Charing Cross Rd

765 Charing Cross Road · No Longer Available
Location

765 Charing Cross Road, Woodlawn, MD 21229

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Huge 3 bedroom duplex in Woodlawn boasts hardwood floors and tons of natural light throughout! The main level offers a spacious living room and separate dining room and a bonus sunroom as well as a fully-equipped updated kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The lower level offers a huge family room plus a full bath with soaking tub. The top floor provides three ample bedrooms and a shared hall bath. Fenced yard and washer/dryer for added convenience.

VOUCHERS WELCOME! Pets considered with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text David at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.858.0129 or email drosenfeld@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/ Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE4917179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

