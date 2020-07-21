1675 Kirkwood Rd

Amenities
This home is currently under renovation and will be completed by 9/25/2019!
Newly renovated townhome located in Gwynn Oak! Come and view this beautiful home with so many upgrades! Updated kitchen, fully equipped with brand new appliances, new cabinets & granite countertops, brand new washer and dryer, new flooring and paint all through out the unit, brand new HVAC system and more! Easy access to I-70 and Route 40
Call now and set an appointment.
*Vouchers Accepted
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit
*PHOTOS ARE OF OTHER CR OF MARYLAND PROPERTY*