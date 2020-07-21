1675 Kirkwood Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home is currently under renovation and will be completed by 9/25/2019!



Newly renovated townhome located in Gwynn Oak! Come and view this beautiful home with so many upgrades! Updated kitchen, fully equipped with brand new appliances, new cabinets & granite countertops, brand new washer and dryer, new flooring and paint all through out the unit, brand new HVAC system and more! Easy access to I-70 and Route 40



*Vouchers Accepted

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit



