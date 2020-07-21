All apartments in Woodlawn
Find more places like 1675 Kirkwood Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodlawn, MD
/
1675 Kirkwood Rd
Last updated September 28 2019 at 7:44 AM

1675 Kirkwood Rd

1675 Kirkwood Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodlawn
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1675 Kirkwood Road, Woodlawn, MD 21207

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is currently under renovation and will be completed by 9/25/2019!

Newly renovated townhome located in Gwynn Oak! Come and view this beautiful home with so many upgrades! Updated kitchen, fully equipped with brand new appliances, new cabinets & granite countertops, brand new washer and dryer, new flooring and paint all through out the unit, brand new HVAC system and more! Easy access to I-70 and Route 40

Call now and set an appointment.

*Vouchers Accepted
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

*PHOTOS ARE OF OTHER CR OF MARYLAND PROPERTY*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1675 Kirkwood Rd have any available units?
1675 Kirkwood Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodlawn, MD.
What amenities does 1675 Kirkwood Rd have?
Some of 1675 Kirkwood Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1675 Kirkwood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1675 Kirkwood Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1675 Kirkwood Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1675 Kirkwood Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1675 Kirkwood Rd offer parking?
No, 1675 Kirkwood Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1675 Kirkwood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1675 Kirkwood Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1675 Kirkwood Rd have a pool?
No, 1675 Kirkwood Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1675 Kirkwood Rd have accessible units?
No, 1675 Kirkwood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1675 Kirkwood Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1675 Kirkwood Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1675 Kirkwood Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1675 Kirkwood Rd has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strawberry Hill
1546 Ingleside Ave
Woodlawn, MD 21207
Security Park
7507 Fairbrook Rd
Woodlawn, MD 21244
Tuscany Woods
7106 Rolling Bend Rd
Woodlawn, MD 21244
Tuscany Gardens
1606 Cantwell Rd
Woodlawn, MD 21244

Similar Pages

Woodlawn 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWoodlawn 2 Bedroom Apartments
Woodlawn Apartments with BalconiesWoodlawn Apartments with Parking
Woodlawn Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDMiddle River, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDEdgewood, MDChillum, MDRandallstown, MD
Elkridge, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MDLangley Park, MDGreenbelt, MDAdelphi, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College