/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:35 PM
115 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in White Oak, MD
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
40 Units Available
Montgomery White Oak
11550 Stewart Ln, White Oak, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1352 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Montgomery White Oak in White Oak. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of White Oak
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Spring Parc Apartments
17 Featherwood Court #14, Fairland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,948
1183 sqft
In-unit amenities include large closets, carpet, dishwasher and air conditioning. Community amenities include playground, swimming pool, business center and basketball court. Conveniently located with easy access to the D.C. area.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
22 Units Available
The Chateau Apartments
9727 Mount Pisgah Rd, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1465 sqft
Elegant and reminiscent of a grand Romanesque space, this community offers balconies, wall-to-wall carpeting and large walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a community room, fitness center and a large pool area.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1004 CANNON ROAD
1004 Cannon Road, Colesville, MD
SPACIOUS! Quiet neighborhood close to parks, shopping and schools. Welcoming entryway with coat closet opens into large living room with lots of light and sliding glass door to patio and backyard (not fenced).
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
12813 TAMARACK ROAD
12813 Tamarack Road, Colesville, MD
Beautiful newly renovated home located on a quiet street. The property features beautiful bathroom finishes. The property has two kitchens, one on the main floor and the other in the basement.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
12420 LOFT LANE
12420 Loft Lane, Fairland, MD
Lovely 4 bedroom colonial with large kitchen**Granite countertops**Home has been freshly painted throughout**New carpet being installed**New kitchen flooring to be installed**1st floor family room with fireplace**Formal living and dining room**Crown
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
11849 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE
11849 Old Columbia Pike, Calverton, MD
Beautiful and well maintained 3 story townhome for rent in managed community. 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, eat-in-kitchen, with wood floors throughout. Walkout basement with Rec Room and fireplace. Lovely flagstone patio off of the Rec Room.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
401 KIMBLEWICK DRIVE
401 Kimblewick Drive, Colesville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
4464 sqft
BEAUTIFUL BASEMENT APARTMENT WITH 3 BEDROOMS 1 FULL BATH, KITCHEN, WASHER/DRYER IN THE BASEMENT, WALKOUT BASEMENT, FEEL LIKE INDEPENDENT HOUSE, OWNERS LIVE UPSTAIRS. ABOUT PETS - ONE ON ONE BASIS A PET DEPOSIT OF $300.00 AND $25.
1 of 7
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
12114 RAVENWOOD COURT
12114 Ravenwood Court, Kemp Mill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1280 sqft
LOVELY 3 BEDROOM HOUSE WITH ALL WOOD FLOORS, HUGE LIVING ROOM, BASEMENT AND OTHER ROOMS. DECK FOR YOUR SUMMER GRILLING.CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTERS AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS.GOOD OR FAIR CREDIT OK. GOOD RENTAL HISTORY A PLUS.
1 of 40
Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
12306 GREENHILL DRIVE
12306 Greenhill Drive, Colesville, MD
Rental for the upper level of the home. owner lives in the lower level. Large beautiful home for rent in great neighborhood convenient to public transportation and schools. Great curb appeal. Move-in ready, rental includes 5 bedrooms and 2.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Oakview
1 Unit Available
1202 Oakview Drive
1202 Oakview Drive, Silver Spring, MD
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1202 Oakview Drive in Silver Spring. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 30
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
1621 ANGELWING DRIVE
1621 Angelwing Drive, Fairland, MD
Gorgeous Arts and Crafts home! Fresh paint, carpet, and most of main level hardwoods resurfaced! This home boosts of 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and a half bath on the main floor! Basement has extra room that could be a bedroom! Sleek, modern
Results within 5 miles of White Oak
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
103 Units Available
The Point at Silver Spring
8750 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1850 sqft
Newly renovated with carpeting and cherry cabinets. Pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances. Offers 24-hour gym, pool, courtyard, coffee bar, business center, on-site laundry, parking and Internet access. Downtown Silver Spring.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
10 Units Available
Arcadian
13615 Colgate Way, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,017
1465 sqft
The Arcadian apartments in Fairland, Maryland, offer the best in classic Maryland style with all the modern improvements like granite countertops, beautiful landscaping, an outdoor pool and a resident clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
79 Units Available
Summit Hills
8484 16th St, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,151
1200 sqft
Spacious, fully equipped apartment homes close to the metro station. Residents' amenities include a clubhouse, community garden, putting green, swimming pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Pet-sitting and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Chillum
26 Units Available
3350 At Alterra
3350 Toledo Ter, Hyattsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1287 sqft
Vibrant apartment complex located minutes away from Arts District Hyattsville. Enjoy convenient in-unit laundry and large walk-in closets. Garage parking. Around-the-clock maintenance services. Cats and dogs welcome.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 10:12pm
$
Wheaton-Glenmont
27 Units Available
Glenmont Forest
2386 Glenmont Cir, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,764
1016 sqft
At Glenmont Forest Apartments, our natural stone and timber entry is a fitting gateway to what awaits you beyond. No apartment community enjoys a more naturally appealing setting.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Wheaton-Glenmont
29 Units Available
AVA Wheaton
2425 Blueridge Ave, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,382
1315 sqft
Tailored apartments with hard-surface plank flooring. DIY kits to customize your home. Wi-Fi available in common areas. Hang out in the resident game room when you're not busy. Near I-495, I-95 and I-270.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Langley Park
22 Units Available
Villas at Langley
8100 15th Ave, Langley Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,776
1189 sqft
Community has beautiful brick facades and a manicured landscape. On-site amenities include laundry room, swimming pool, parking, and outdoor living space. Cat-friendly, 1-3 bedroom units. Online portal for residents, and 24-hr maintenance.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
15 Units Available
Plaza Towers Apartments
6700 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1246 sqft
Located just two blocks from Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Also close to I-495, I-95 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Apartments feature walk-in closets and wall-to-wall carpets. Amenities include an outdoor pool and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
10 Units Available
Aspen Hill
13531 Georgia Ave, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,833
1124 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just 4 miles from the Georgia Avenue North exit on I-495. The luxurious community has an elevator, pool, onsite laundry and playground. Tenants can enjoy units with dishwashers and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:27pm
7 Units Available
Woodvale Apartments
13831 Castle Blvd, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1180 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Woodvale Apartments in Silver Spring. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
5 Units Available
Powder Mill Village Apartments
3625 Powder Mill Rd, Beltsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1180 sqft
Convenient access to University of Maryland and the Beltway. Tenants can enjoy recently renovated units with hardwood floors, dishwashers and walk-in closets. Luxurious community has on-site laundry, tennis court and pool.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
17 Units Available
Rollingwood Apartments
2535 Ross Rd, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,014
1100 sqft
Spacious apartment homes in a garden-style community just a metro ride from downtown Washington DC. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens with a breakfast bar and pantry. Residents' amenities include a playground, swimming pool and sundeck.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VAIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MD