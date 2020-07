Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome to this gorgeous 1 bedroom 1 bathroom updated condo located in the Tiers of Silver Spring. This unit was recently updated and painted, has a washer / dryer in-unit, and an assigned parking space. New carpet in the bedroom and hardwood flooring throughout the main living space. The bedroom has plenty of closet space and leads to a large full bathroom. The unit also comes with a large private balcony! Priced to rent quickly, this will not last long.