1607 TREETOP VIEW TERRACE

Captivating and Impeccable. A Serene, Light-Filled End Unit. Only End Units allow Natural light to filter into the home, filling it with sunlight--Bright and Beautiful! 2 stories, plus a lower-level family room which opens into a large backyard. The backyard backs up to a Wooded area--Privacy, Beauty, Peace and Quiet. Perfect for cookouts with family and friends. This home is Spacious. Hardwood floors throughout, except for comfortable carpet in the bedrooms. What also separates this townhome from the rest is the 2-Car Garage. Most similar properties have 1. Two cars parked in the garage allow for 2 additional parking spaces in the driveway. Your visitors will truly appreciate you for that. Backing up to the Wood also means lovely views from the windows. All year long, trees change into beautiful colors. Lovely views are relaxing and enjoyable, and so is the jacuzzi/whirlpool tub in the Master Bath! All of this is perfect, but -- What might be considered the most important quality of this home, and what makes it truly Exceptional, is its Location. Close to so many popular, enjoyable and important places --downtown Silver Spring, Washington, DC, 2 large shopping malls, and the Brand New White Oak Medical Center, among other places. And, considering our busy lifestyle, the location of this home, really helps. It has easy access to most of the major thoroughfares that we need for getting wherever we want or need to go -- quickly. Today -- Transportation is Key!