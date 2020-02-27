All apartments in White Oak
1607 TREETOP VIEW TERRACE

1607 Treetop View Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1607 Treetop View Terrace, White Oak, MD 20904

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Captivating and Impeccable. A Serene, Light-Filled End Unit. Only End Units allow Natural light to filter into the home, filling it with sunlight--Bright and Beautiful! 2 stories, plus a lower-level family room which opens into a large backyard. The backyard backs up to a Wooded area--Privacy, Beauty, Peace and Quiet. Perfect for cookouts with family and friends. This home is Spacious. Hardwood floors throughout, except for comfortable carpet in the bedrooms. What also separates this townhome from the rest is the 2-Car Garage. Most similar properties have 1. Two cars parked in the garage allow for 2 additional parking spaces in the driveway. Your visitors will truly appreciate you for that. Backing up to the Wood also means lovely views from the windows. All year long, trees change into beautiful colors. Lovely views are relaxing and enjoyable, and so is the jacuzzi/whirlpool tub in the Master Bath! All of this is perfect, but -- What might be considered the most important quality of this home, and what makes it truly Exceptional, is its Location. Close to so many popular, enjoyable and important places --downtown Silver Spring, Washington, DC, 2 large shopping malls, and the Brand New White Oak Medical Center, among other places. And, considering our busy lifestyle, the location of this home, really helps. It has easy access to most of the major thoroughfares that we need for getting wherever we want or need to go -- quickly. Today -- Transportation is Key!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1607 TREETOP VIEW TERRACE have any available units?
1607 TREETOP VIEW TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Oak, MD.
What amenities does 1607 TREETOP VIEW TERRACE have?
Some of 1607 TREETOP VIEW TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1607 TREETOP VIEW TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
1607 TREETOP VIEW TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1607 TREETOP VIEW TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 1607 TREETOP VIEW TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Oak.
Does 1607 TREETOP VIEW TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 1607 TREETOP VIEW TERRACE offers parking.
Does 1607 TREETOP VIEW TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1607 TREETOP VIEW TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1607 TREETOP VIEW TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 1607 TREETOP VIEW TERRACE has a pool.
Does 1607 TREETOP VIEW TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 1607 TREETOP VIEW TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1607 TREETOP VIEW TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1607 TREETOP VIEW TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1607 TREETOP VIEW TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1607 TREETOP VIEW TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

