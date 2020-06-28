11910 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

6 bedrooms 4 FULL baths.......Yes.....that's right! Master suite with full bath, kitchen and 1 car garage ON EACH LEVELl! 4 bedrooms 2 full bath, living room, dining room, laundry room off dining room and 1 car garage off circular driveway, LARGE deck with 3 entrances off Eat in kitchen on upper level. Ceiling fans in bedrooms on upper level. 2 bedrooms 2 full baths, office, bar area with full bath, lots of storage off Master suite on lower level. 1 car garage off Large family room! Kitchen off 2nd bedroom. Large walk in closet in both bedrooms on lower level! HUGE fenced in back yard with lots of parking. Built in grill. Separate entrance for each level. This is a must see!