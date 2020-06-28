All apartments in White Oak
11910 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE

11910 New Hampshire Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11910 New Hampshire Avenue, White Oak, MD 20904

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
6 bedrooms 4 FULL baths.......Yes.....that's right! Master suite with full bath, kitchen and 1 car garage ON EACH LEVELl! 4 bedrooms 2 full bath, living room, dining room, laundry room off dining room and 1 car garage off circular driveway, LARGE deck with 3 entrances off Eat in kitchen on upper level. Ceiling fans in bedrooms on upper level. 2 bedrooms 2 full baths, office, bar area with full bath, lots of storage off Master suite on lower level. 1 car garage off Large family room! Kitchen off 2nd bedroom. Large walk in closet in both bedrooms on lower level! HUGE fenced in back yard with lots of parking. Built in grill. Separate entrance for each level. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11910 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE have any available units?
11910 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Oak, MD.
What amenities does 11910 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE have?
Some of 11910 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11910 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
11910 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11910 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 11910 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Oak.
Does 11910 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 11910 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 11910 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11910 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11910 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 11910 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 11910 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 11910 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 11910 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11910 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11910 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11910 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
