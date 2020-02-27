All apartments in White Oak
11231 LOCKWOOD DR #7-G
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11231 LOCKWOOD DR #7-G

11231 Lockwood Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11231 Lockwood Dr, White Oak, MD 20901

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Very nice office space. Reception area, four offices, private powder room, and kitchenette. New wood laminate flooring, new paint, new energy efficient A/C unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

