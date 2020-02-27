Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in White Oak
Find more places like 11231 LOCKWOOD DR #7-G.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
White Oak, MD
/
11231 LOCKWOOD DR #7-G
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11231 LOCKWOOD DR #7-G
11231 Lockwood Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
White Oak
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
11231 Lockwood Dr, White Oak, MD 20901
Amenities
hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Very nice office space. Reception area, four offices, private powder room, and kitchenette. New wood laminate flooring, new paint, new energy efficient A/C unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11231 LOCKWOOD DR #7-G have any available units?
11231 LOCKWOOD DR #7-G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
White Oak, MD
.
Is 11231 LOCKWOOD DR #7-G currently offering any rent specials?
11231 LOCKWOOD DR #7-G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11231 LOCKWOOD DR #7-G pet-friendly?
No, 11231 LOCKWOOD DR #7-G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in White Oak
.
Does 11231 LOCKWOOD DR #7-G offer parking?
No, 11231 LOCKWOOD DR #7-G does not offer parking.
Does 11231 LOCKWOOD DR #7-G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11231 LOCKWOOD DR #7-G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11231 LOCKWOOD DR #7-G have a pool?
No, 11231 LOCKWOOD DR #7-G does not have a pool.
Does 11231 LOCKWOOD DR #7-G have accessible units?
No, 11231 LOCKWOOD DR #7-G does not have accessible units.
Does 11231 LOCKWOOD DR #7-G have units with dishwashers?
No, 11231 LOCKWOOD DR #7-G does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11231 LOCKWOOD DR #7-G have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11231 LOCKWOOD DR #7-G has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Montgomery White Oak
11550 Stewart Ln
White Oak, MD 20904
The Lockwood
11431 Lockwood Dr
White Oak, MD 20904
Similar Pages
White Oak 1 Bedrooms
White Oak 2 Bedrooms
White Oak Apartments with Balcony
White Oak Apartments with Parking
White Oak Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MD
Severn, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Idylwood, VA
Olney, MD
Huntington, VA
Beltsville, MD
Hillcrest Heights, MD
Montgomery Village, MD
Vienna, VA
East Riverdale, MD
Groveton, VA
Clarksburg, MD
North Potomac, MD
Fairland, MD
Temple Hills, MD
Walker Mill, MD
Chevy Chase, MD
Largo, MD
Bladensburg, MD
Capitol Heights, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Howard Community College
University of Maryland-Baltimore County
Prince George's Community College
Marymount University
American University