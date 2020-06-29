All apartments in White Oak
11006 ASCOTT VIEW LANE
11006 ASCOTT VIEW LANE

11006 Ascott View Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11006 Ascott View Lane, White Oak, MD 20901

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Townhome with easy access to shopping & commuter transportation yet tucked away in neighborhood of newer homes. Hardwood floors throughout main and upper levels; deck off sunroom/kitchen; 2-car garage. Corian solid surface counters, stainless appliances, gas cooktop, double oven, tons of cabinets, kitchen island. Master Suite with sitting area, two large walk-in closets, soaking tub, separate shower, tray ceiling. Lower level family room with gas fireplace and half bath. Lower level office or den. NO PETS, no exceptions, good credit a must.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

