11006 ASCOTT VIEW LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Townhome with easy access to shopping & commuter transportation yet tucked away in neighborhood of newer homes. Hardwood floors throughout main and upper levels; deck off sunroom/kitchen; 2-car garage. Corian solid surface counters, stainless appliances, gas cooktop, double oven, tons of cabinets, kitchen island. Master Suite with sitting area, two large walk-in closets, soaking tub, separate shower, tray ceiling. Lower level family room with gas fireplace and half bath. Lower level office or den. NO PETS, no exceptions, good credit a must.