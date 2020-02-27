1622 WHITE OAK VISTA DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Sun Filled, Spacious and Sparkling describes this lovely town home featuring hardwood foyer entry , walk out Rec Room, Country Family Kitchen with table space, an abundance of cabinets, counters and pantry. Separate Dining room with tray ceiling, Master Suite with Tray ceiling, walk in closet and garden bath boasting his/hers sinks, soaking tub, separate shower and water closet. 2 additional family size bedrooms, 2.5 baths, gas heat, hot water and cooking, 1 car garage, driveway, freshly painted, new carpeting and flooring, laundry room with new washer/dryer. Minutes to bus to metro, shopping, restaurants, parks, places of worship and easy accessibility to DC, Columbia, Silver Spring, DC, ICC, 495, FDA and Washington Adventist Hospital