1622 WHITE OAK VISTA DR
Last updated May 8 2020 at 11:33 AM

1622 WHITE OAK VISTA DR

1622 White Oak Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1622 White Oak Vista Drive, White Oak, MD 20904

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
some paid utils
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Sun Filled, Spacious and Sparkling describes this lovely town home featuring hardwood foyer entry , walk out Rec Room, Country Family Kitchen with table space, an abundance of cabinets, counters and pantry. Separate Dining room with tray ceiling, Master Suite with Tray ceiling, walk in closet and garden bath boasting his/hers sinks, soaking tub, separate shower and water closet. 2 additional family size bedrooms, 2.5 baths, gas heat, hot water and cooking, 1 car garage, driveway, freshly painted, new carpeting and flooring, laundry room with new washer/dryer. Minutes to bus to metro, shopping, restaurants, parks, places of worship and easy accessibility to DC, Columbia, Silver Spring, DC, ICC, 495, FDA and Washington Adventist Hospital

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1622 WHITE OAK VISTA DR have any available units?
1622 WHITE OAK VISTA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Oak, MD.
What amenities does 1622 WHITE OAK VISTA DR have?
Some of 1622 WHITE OAK VISTA DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1622 WHITE OAK VISTA DR currently offering any rent specials?
1622 WHITE OAK VISTA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1622 WHITE OAK VISTA DR pet-friendly?
No, 1622 WHITE OAK VISTA DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Oak.
Does 1622 WHITE OAK VISTA DR offer parking?
Yes, 1622 WHITE OAK VISTA DR offers parking.
Does 1622 WHITE OAK VISTA DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1622 WHITE OAK VISTA DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1622 WHITE OAK VISTA DR have a pool?
No, 1622 WHITE OAK VISTA DR does not have a pool.
Does 1622 WHITE OAK VISTA DR have accessible units?
No, 1622 WHITE OAK VISTA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1622 WHITE OAK VISTA DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1622 WHITE OAK VISTA DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1622 WHITE OAK VISTA DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1622 WHITE OAK VISTA DR does not have units with air conditioning.

