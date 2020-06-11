8033 Babikow Road

Amenities

This beautiful 3 BR 2 Full/2 Half Bath Bath Rancher is available immediately. Brand new paint and flooring throughout.Wonderful views and a spacious deck where you can enjoy them. Kitchen has large eat in area with built in appliances throughout. Four season sunroom is perfect for nature watching. Formal living room, family room, mud room, full two car garage- this home has it all with amazing skylights throughout! MASSIVE semi finished basement makes a great recreational space with tons of storage and a work/project room. Walk in closets with great planned space. Master bedroom has both a walk in as well as his and her reach ins and an en suite bathroom with a double sink. Don't miss out on this gem! TEXT Wendy today at 443-417-5056 with any questions or to schedule a tour. 650 TransUnion, excellent rental history and qualifying income required. Pets on a case by case basis