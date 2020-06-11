All apartments in White Marsh
Find more places like 8033 Babikow Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
White Marsh, MD
/
8033 Babikow Road
Last updated March 27 2020 at 10:46 PM

8033 Babikow Road

8033 Babikow Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
White Marsh
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8033 Babikow Road, White Marsh, MD 21237

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful 3 BR 2 Full/2 Half Bath Bath Rancher is available immediately. Brand new paint and flooring throughout.Wonderful views and a spacious deck where you can enjoy them. Kitchen has large eat in area with built in appliances throughout. Four season sunroom is perfect for nature watching. Formal living room, family room, mud room, full two car garage- this home has it all with amazing skylights throughout! MASSIVE semi finished basement makes a great recreational space with tons of storage and a work/project room. Walk in closets with great planned space. Master bedroom has both a walk in as well as his and her reach ins and an en suite bathroom with a double sink. Don't miss out on this gem! TEXT Wendy today at 443-417-5056 with any questions or to schedule a tour. 650 TransUnion, excellent rental history and qualifying income required. Pets on a case by case basis

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8033 Babikow Road have any available units?
8033 Babikow Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Marsh, MD.
What amenities does 8033 Babikow Road have?
Some of 8033 Babikow Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8033 Babikow Road currently offering any rent specials?
8033 Babikow Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8033 Babikow Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8033 Babikow Road is pet friendly.
Does 8033 Babikow Road offer parking?
Yes, 8033 Babikow Road offers parking.
Does 8033 Babikow Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8033 Babikow Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8033 Babikow Road have a pool?
Yes, 8033 Babikow Road has a pool.
Does 8033 Babikow Road have accessible units?
No, 8033 Babikow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8033 Babikow Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8033 Babikow Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8033 Babikow Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8033 Babikow Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dunfield Apartments & Townhomes
55 Insley Way
White Marsh, MD 21236
Crossings at White Marsh
1 Lincoln Woods Way
White Marsh, MD 21128
Eagles Walk
7500 Eagle Walk Ct
White Marsh, MD 21237
Avenue Grand
8085 Sandpiper Circle
White Marsh, MD 21237

Similar Pages

White Marsh 1 BedroomsWhite Marsh 2 Bedrooms
White Marsh Dog Friendly ApartmentsWhite Marsh Pet Friendly Places
White Marsh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MD
Dundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDYork, PANew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDOlney, MDBeltsville, MDEast Riverdale, MDFairland, MD
Largo, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MDLutherville, MDWestminster, MDBladensburg, MDSeabrook, MDLansdowne, MDBurtonsville, MDParole, MDRossville, MDBrooklyn Park, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityCommunity College of Baltimore County
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University