Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

35 WOLF TRAP COURT

35 Wolf Trap Court · No Longer Available
Location

35 Wolf Trap Court, White Marsh, MD 21236

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 3 level end unit townhome close to White Marsh Shops, Mall, Restaurants and more! Great room with newer laminate floors on the main level. Eat-in kitchen w stainless steel appliances & tile backsplash. Newer carpet and paint throughout lower level. Family room with wood burning fireplace & slider to deck. Rear yard with deck, hardscaping & shed. 3 large bedrooms upstairs with the 4th bedroom located on the lower level. Bathroom on every level. Close to shopping, parks, restaurants & commuter routes I95 / 695. Pets case by case. Available immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 WOLF TRAP COURT have any available units?
35 WOLF TRAP COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Marsh, MD.
What amenities does 35 WOLF TRAP COURT have?
Some of 35 WOLF TRAP COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 WOLF TRAP COURT currently offering any rent specials?
35 WOLF TRAP COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 WOLF TRAP COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 35 WOLF TRAP COURT is pet friendly.
Does 35 WOLF TRAP COURT offer parking?
No, 35 WOLF TRAP COURT does not offer parking.
Does 35 WOLF TRAP COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 35 WOLF TRAP COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 WOLF TRAP COURT have a pool?
No, 35 WOLF TRAP COURT does not have a pool.
Does 35 WOLF TRAP COURT have accessible units?
No, 35 WOLF TRAP COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 35 WOLF TRAP COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 WOLF TRAP COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 35 WOLF TRAP COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 WOLF TRAP COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
