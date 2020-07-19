35 WOLF TRAP COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated 3 level end unit townhome close to White Marsh Shops, Mall, Restaurants and more! Great room with newer laminate floors on the main level. Eat-in kitchen w stainless steel appliances & tile backsplash. Newer carpet and paint throughout lower level. Family room with wood burning fireplace & slider to deck. Rear yard with deck, hardscaping & shed. 3 large bedrooms upstairs with the 4th bedroom located on the lower level. Bathroom on every level. Close to shopping, parks, restaurants & commuter routes I95 / 695. Pets case by case. Available immediately!