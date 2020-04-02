4810 Forest Pines Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Please click here to apply Youll love this sought after Town home located in the community of Parkside at Westphalia! Wall to wall carpeting through out. Large family room on the entry level with patio access. The main floor boasts and open floor plan. The kitchen features large kitchen island, granite counter tops, back splash, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Security alarm included. Youll love the sun room with gas burning fireplace. Nice deck. The bedrooms are located on the upper level. The master bedroom is roomy with private bath. Personal touches and upgrades through out. Great location and within minutes to Watkins Regional Park, National Harbor, shopping, fine dining, Rt 4 and I-495.