Last updated December 16 2019 at 6:01 AM

4244 CHARIOT WAY

4244 Chariot Way · No Longer Available
Location

4244 Chariot Way, Westphalia, MD 20772

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
MINT CONDITION 3-4 BR, 3 1/2 BA Townhouse in EXCLUSIVE EQUESTRIAN RESORT-STYLE COMMUNITY, featuring main level hardwood floors and decorative crown molding, combo kitchen/family room with gas fireplace, granite countertops, breakfast area, kitchen skylight, deck off kitchen, spacious master bedroom, master soaking tub, master bath skylight over tub, master dual vanity, master separate shower, upper level laundry, a spacious finished lower level with 4th BR or bonus/office room and full bath, ceramic tile in all baths, fenced backyard and more. Monthly lawn service and clubhouse amenities included In the HOA fee. This property is also listed for sale. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4244 CHARIOT WAY have any available units?
4244 CHARIOT WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westphalia, MD.
What amenities does 4244 CHARIOT WAY have?
Some of 4244 CHARIOT WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4244 CHARIOT WAY currently offering any rent specials?
4244 CHARIOT WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4244 CHARIOT WAY pet-friendly?
No, 4244 CHARIOT WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westphalia.
Does 4244 CHARIOT WAY offer parking?
No, 4244 CHARIOT WAY does not offer parking.
Does 4244 CHARIOT WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4244 CHARIOT WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4244 CHARIOT WAY have a pool?
No, 4244 CHARIOT WAY does not have a pool.
Does 4244 CHARIOT WAY have accessible units?
No, 4244 CHARIOT WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 4244 CHARIOT WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4244 CHARIOT WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 4244 CHARIOT WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 4244 CHARIOT WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

