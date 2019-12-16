4244 CHARIOT WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher clubhouse

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse

MINT CONDITION 3-4 BR, 3 1/2 BA Townhouse in EXCLUSIVE EQUESTRIAN RESORT-STYLE COMMUNITY, featuring main level hardwood floors and decorative crown molding, combo kitchen/family room with gas fireplace, granite countertops, breakfast area, kitchen skylight, deck off kitchen, spacious master bedroom, master soaking tub, master bath skylight over tub, master dual vanity, master separate shower, upper level laundry, a spacious finished lower level with 4th BR or bonus/office room and full bath, ceramic tile in all baths, fenced backyard and more. Monthly lawn service and clubhouse amenities included In the HOA fee. This property is also listed for sale. A MUST SEE!