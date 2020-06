Amenities

*APPLICATION DEADLINE OF SUNDAY 6/08 AT 5PM* Luxury townhome in the prestigious Marlboro Ridge community! This 3 bedroom, 2 full/ 2 half bathroom townhome is spread out over three levels. Gourmet kitchen opens to a family room warmed by a gas fireplace. Spacious back deck is perfect for entertaining. The master bedroom features two walk in closets and a spa like bathroom. Finished recreation room walks out to a fenced in backyard and can be accessed through the two car garage. Community offers pool and equestrian center. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Landlord will consider one small pet.