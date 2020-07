Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

****Welcome home to this renovated Rancher at The Greens of Westminster. Neutral colors throughout, some of the many updates include renovated kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, Corian Counters, Newer baths, carpet, paint, and brand new deck off huge eat-in kitchen. Fully finished Lower level boasts fully bath and wetbar. Driveway parking. Perfect for entertaining! Close to downtown Westminster shopping and dining, as well as commuter routes. Book your showing today!