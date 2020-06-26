All apartments in Westminster
Last updated July 8 2019 at 9:43 PM

702 MEDINAH CIRCLE

702 Medinah Circle · No Longer Available
Location

702 Medinah Circle, Westminster, MD 21158

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome Home! Pristine & Stylish three level town home boasts a gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances & an open concept! Large Master Bedroom. Good sized open family room with bay window. Very nice basement layout with sliding barn door allows you to make a great room or 4th bedroom. Basement has half bath, laundry room and perfect walk out to a fenced-in yard+baseball field! ! Newer carpet, flooring, paint, kitchen counters & HVAC! Terrific two car parking with guest spaces close by. Great place to catch a ballgame, play sports or entertain. A once in a lifetime rental opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 MEDINAH CIRCLE have any available units?
702 MEDINAH CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, MD.
What amenities does 702 MEDINAH CIRCLE have?
Some of 702 MEDINAH CIRCLE's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 MEDINAH CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
702 MEDINAH CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 MEDINAH CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 702 MEDINAH CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 702 MEDINAH CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 702 MEDINAH CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 702 MEDINAH CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 MEDINAH CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 MEDINAH CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 702 MEDINAH CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 702 MEDINAH CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 702 MEDINAH CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 702 MEDINAH CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 702 MEDINAH CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 702 MEDINAH CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 702 MEDINAH CIRCLE has units with air conditioning.
