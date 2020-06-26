702 MEDINAH CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Welcome Home! Pristine & Stylish three level town home boasts a gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances & an open concept! Large Master Bedroom. Good sized open family room with bay window. Very nice basement layout with sliding barn door allows you to make a great room or 4th bedroom. Basement has half bath, laundry room and perfect walk out to a fenced-in yard+baseball field! ! Newer carpet, flooring, paint, kitchen counters & HVAC! Terrific two car parking with guest spaces close by. Great place to catch a ballgame, play sports or entertain. A once in a lifetime rental opportunity!