Handsome brick front 2 Level TH that is beautifully updated throughout. Nice and Neutral. New waterproof laminate flooring, and everything is freshly painted, The kitchen is completely redone with all new appliances, cabinets, counters and flooring. New stacked washer and dryer. New slider leads to a fenced grassy rear yard with storage shed. Quiet and convenient location This home is like new with all renovations completely in the last month by a local contractor. No Pets allowed.