West Laurel, MD
16403 Gales St
Last updated March 27 2019 at 10:34 AM

16403 Gales St

16403 Gales Street · No Longer Available
Location

16403 Gales Street, West Laurel, MD 20707

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pet friendly
Rod Sanders & Renters Warehouse presents a cul-de-sac manor in Laurel...Five generous bedrooms plus three full modern baths only begin to define this spacious multi-level home. Immaculate finishes through-out every floor; plenty of cabinetry in the oversize galley style kitchen w/like new stainless appliances; waterfall edge countertops & breakfast bar shine off the natural light from the solarium. Illuminated stairs lead onto beautiful hardwood floors; true wood burning fireplace, second kitchen, patio/deck, large covered carport/driveway, privacy fenced-in yard & shed all convey. Nestled in an established neighboorhood with great schools nearby; 5min access to I-95 off RTE. 198. Please Contact Rod Sanders by call/text/email to learn more. Sturdy Income, Credit & Rental History Required-No Housing Vouchers Accepted-Pets are Considered w/deposit-Available April 1st!!!!!! Showings by Appointments Only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16403 Gales St have any available units?
16403 Gales St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 16403 Gales St have?
Some of 16403 Gales St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16403 Gales St currently offering any rent specials?
16403 Gales St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16403 Gales St pet-friendly?
Yes, 16403 Gales St is pet friendly.
Does 16403 Gales St offer parking?
Yes, 16403 Gales St offers parking.
Does 16403 Gales St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16403 Gales St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16403 Gales St have a pool?
No, 16403 Gales St does not have a pool.
Does 16403 Gales St have accessible units?
No, 16403 Gales St does not have accessible units.
Does 16403 Gales St have units with dishwashers?
No, 16403 Gales St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16403 Gales St have units with air conditioning?
No, 16403 Gales St does not have units with air conditioning.
