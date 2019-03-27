16403 Gales St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pet friendly

Rod Sanders & Renters Warehouse presents a cul-de-sac manor in Laurel...Five generous bedrooms plus three full modern baths only begin to define this spacious multi-level home. Immaculate finishes through-out every floor; plenty of cabinetry in the oversize galley style kitchen w/like new stainless appliances; waterfall edge countertops & breakfast bar shine off the natural light from the solarium. Illuminated stairs lead onto beautiful hardwood floors; true wood burning fireplace, second kitchen, patio/deck, large covered carport/driveway, privacy fenced-in yard & shed all convey. Nestled in an established neighboorhood with great schools nearby; 5min access to I-95 off RTE. 198. Please Contact Rod Sanders by call/text/email to learn more. Sturdy Income, Credit & Rental History Required-No Housing Vouchers Accepted-Pets are Considered w/deposit-Available April 1st!!!!!! Showings by Appointments Only