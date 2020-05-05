All apartments in Washington Grove
Find more places like 101 CENTER ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington Grove, MD
/
101 CENTER ST
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:07 AM

101 CENTER ST

101 Center Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

101 Center Street, Washington Grove, MD 20880
Washington Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
In the heart of historic Washington, the parsonage is for rent. Three finished levels, fenced back yard and a garage. The main and upper levels feature hardwood floors. The upper level has 3 bedroom and 2 full bathrooms. The main level has a living room with big bright windows to the back yard, a separate dining room, den/library with a wall of windows, kitchen and powder room. The lower level has a huge recroom and half bath. Washington Grove's amenities include Maple Lake (swimming, sunning, diving), tennis courts, ball fields, 2 forest preserves, walking paths, a Marc train station and easy access to Metro. No fires in the 2 fireplaces please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 CENTER ST have any available units?
101 CENTER ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington Grove, MD.
What amenities does 101 CENTER ST have?
Some of 101 CENTER ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 CENTER ST currently offering any rent specials?
101 CENTER ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 CENTER ST pet-friendly?
No, 101 CENTER ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington Grove.
Does 101 CENTER ST offer parking?
Yes, 101 CENTER ST offers parking.
Does 101 CENTER ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 CENTER ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 CENTER ST have a pool?
No, 101 CENTER ST does not have a pool.
Does 101 CENTER ST have accessible units?
No, 101 CENTER ST does not have accessible units.
Does 101 CENTER ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 CENTER ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 CENTER ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 CENTER ST does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDRedland, MDMontgomery Village, MDNorth Potomac, MDAspen Hill, MDOlney, MDPotomac, MD
Clarksburg, MDDamascus, MDLeisure World, MDGreat Falls, VAGlenmont, MDNorth Kensington, MDSouth Kensington, MDCloverly, MDColesville, MDForest Glen, MDMcLean, VAChevy Chase, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America