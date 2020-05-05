101 CENTER ST

Amenities
In the heart of historic Washington, the parsonage is for rent. Three finished levels, fenced back yard and a garage. The main and upper levels feature hardwood floors. The upper level has 3 bedroom and 2 full bathrooms. The main level has a living room with big bright windows to the back yard, a separate dining room, den/library with a wall of windows, kitchen and powder room. The lower level has a huge recroom and half bath. Washington Grove's amenities include Maple Lake (swimming, sunning, diving), tennis courts, ball fields, 2 forest preserves, walking paths, a Marc train station and easy access to Metro. No fires in the 2 fireplaces please.