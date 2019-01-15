All apartments in Walker Mill
Addison At St Paul Ii
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

Addison At St Paul Ii

1341 Karen Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1341 Karen Boulevard, Walker Mill, MD 20743

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
Condo build in 2010. Spacious 2br/2ba condo. New wall to wall carpet. New stove range. 9ft ceiling and 72in windows for plenty sunlight. Balcony to enjoy the nice weather. Washer and Dryer inside unit. Dishwasher with stainless steel appliances. Private single car garage and driveway. Granite kitchen counters. Clubhouse and Fitness center. Secure building inside a gated community minutes away from Addison Rd Metro Station. Minutes away from Ritchie Marlboro Shopping Center and restaurants. Schools and Walker Mill Sports Complex are minutes away. A must see.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5273190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Addison At St Paul Ii have any available units?
Addison At St Paul Ii doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walker Mill, MD.
What amenities does Addison At St Paul Ii have?
Some of Addison At St Paul Ii's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Addison At St Paul Ii currently offering any rent specials?
Addison At St Paul Ii is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Addison At St Paul Ii pet-friendly?
No, Addison At St Paul Ii is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walker Mill.
Does Addison At St Paul Ii offer parking?
Yes, Addison At St Paul Ii offers parking.
Does Addison At St Paul Ii have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Addison At St Paul Ii offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Addison At St Paul Ii have a pool?
No, Addison At St Paul Ii does not have a pool.
Does Addison At St Paul Ii have accessible units?
No, Addison At St Paul Ii does not have accessible units.
Does Addison At St Paul Ii have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Addison At St Paul Ii has units with dishwashers.
Does Addison At St Paul Ii have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Addison At St Paul Ii has units with air conditioning.

