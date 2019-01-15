Addison At St Paul Ii

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking garage

Condo build in 2010. Spacious 2br/2ba condo. New wall to wall carpet. New stove range. 9ft ceiling and 72in windows for plenty sunlight. Balcony to enjoy the nice weather. Washer and Dryer inside unit. Dishwasher with stainless steel appliances. Private single car garage and driveway. Granite kitchen counters. Clubhouse and Fitness center. Secure building inside a gated community minutes away from Addison Rd Metro Station. Minutes away from Ritchie Marlboro Shopping Center and restaurants. Schools and Walker Mill Sports Complex are minutes away. A must see.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5273190)