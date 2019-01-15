Condo build in 2010. Spacious 2br/2ba condo. New wall to wall carpet. New stove range. 9ft ceiling and 72in windows for plenty sunlight. Balcony to enjoy the nice weather. Washer and Dryer inside unit. Dishwasher with stainless steel appliances. Private single car garage and driveway. Granite kitchen counters. Clubhouse and Fitness center. Secure building inside a gated community minutes away from Addison Rd Metro Station. Minutes away from Ritchie Marlboro Shopping Center and restaurants. Schools and Walker Mill Sports Complex are minutes away. A must see.
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Addison At St Paul Ii have any available units?
Addison At St Paul Ii doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walker Mill, MD.
What amenities does Addison At St Paul Ii have?
Some of Addison At St Paul Ii's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Addison At St Paul Ii currently offering any rent specials?
Addison At St Paul Ii is not currently offering any rent specials.