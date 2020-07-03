All apartments in Walker Mill
Find more places like 707 ADDISON ROAD S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Walker Mill, MD
/
707 ADDISON ROAD S
Last updated May 4 2020 at 5:44 AM

707 ADDISON ROAD S

707 Addison Road South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Walker Mill
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

707 Addison Road South, Walker Mill, MD 20743

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great opportunity to lease this beautifully crafted, brick-front town home offers 3 BDRs, 2.5 BRs, This home features over 1,672 sq.ft of living space, walk-out, lower level with recreation/office space, and a spacious two car garage. Indoor and outdoor living nice deck, ideal for family and friend~s gatherings. Eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout. Central A/C and heat, and washer/dryer in unit. 1/2 bath on main floor. The second floor features a large master bedroom, and two other large bedrooms. Community close to Metro, major roads and local businesses set this rental a step above the rest. For application directions please see attached document with directions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 ADDISON ROAD S have any available units?
707 ADDISON ROAD S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walker Mill, MD.
What amenities does 707 ADDISON ROAD S have?
Some of 707 ADDISON ROAD S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 ADDISON ROAD S currently offering any rent specials?
707 ADDISON ROAD S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 ADDISON ROAD S pet-friendly?
No, 707 ADDISON ROAD S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walker Mill.
Does 707 ADDISON ROAD S offer parking?
Yes, 707 ADDISON ROAD S offers parking.
Does 707 ADDISON ROAD S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 707 ADDISON ROAD S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 ADDISON ROAD S have a pool?
No, 707 ADDISON ROAD S does not have a pool.
Does 707 ADDISON ROAD S have accessible units?
No, 707 ADDISON ROAD S does not have accessible units.
Does 707 ADDISON ROAD S have units with dishwashers?
No, 707 ADDISON ROAD S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 707 ADDISON ROAD S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 707 ADDISON ROAD S has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woods at Addison
6500 Ronald Rd
Walker Mill, MD 20743
Parkland Square
2100 County Rd
Walker Mill, MD 20747

Similar Pages

Walker Mill 2 BedroomsWalker Mill Apartments with Balcony
Walker Mill Apartments with PoolWalker Mill Dog Friendly Apartments
Walker Mill Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAChevy Chase, MDLargo, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MD
Takoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDParole, MDHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAJessup, MDFort Belvoir, VASavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDNewington, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHoward Community College
University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Prince George's Community College