707 ADDISON ROAD S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel air conditioning

Great opportunity to lease this beautifully crafted, brick-front town home offers 3 BDRs, 2.5 BRs, This home features over 1,672 sq.ft of living space, walk-out, lower level with recreation/office space, and a spacious two car garage. Indoor and outdoor living nice deck, ideal for family and friend~s gatherings. Eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout. Central A/C and heat, and washer/dryer in unit. 1/2 bath on main floor. The second floor features a large master bedroom, and two other large bedrooms. Community close to Metro, major roads and local businesses set this rental a step above the rest. For application directions please see attached document with directions.