Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

706 Rollins Ave Basement

706 Rollins Avenue · (540) 701-5877
Location

706 Rollins Avenue, Walker Mill, MD 20743

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1264 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious two bedroom basement apartment with private entrance. It comes with plush wall to wall carpeting, equipped with solid beautifully finished hardwood floors, gourmet counter tops, as well as state of the art appliances, large kitchen space with gas stove- top, dishwasher and a frost free refrigerator and full washer and dryer. The only new luxury- single family home community in Capitol Heights located blocks away from the Addison Road Metro Station, 10 miles from Washington DC, and minutes from I-495 for easy commuting access.
Walking distance to Addison Road Metro Station and feet away from Prince George's County and Metro Bus bus stops. DO NOT CONTACT LISTING AGENT!!! FOR ANY QUESTIONS PLEASE CONTACT Simona C at simona.wpg@gmail.com or 703 -349-5533. To schedule showing: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/706-rollins-ave-basement Online application at: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/washingtonpropertygroup/tenantApplication.action

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 Rollins Ave Basement have any available units?
706 Rollins Ave Basement has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 706 Rollins Ave Basement have?
Some of 706 Rollins Ave Basement's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 Rollins Ave Basement currently offering any rent specials?
706 Rollins Ave Basement isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 Rollins Ave Basement pet-friendly?
Yes, 706 Rollins Ave Basement is pet friendly.
Does 706 Rollins Ave Basement offer parking?
No, 706 Rollins Ave Basement does not offer parking.
Does 706 Rollins Ave Basement have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 706 Rollins Ave Basement offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 Rollins Ave Basement have a pool?
No, 706 Rollins Ave Basement does not have a pool.
Does 706 Rollins Ave Basement have accessible units?
No, 706 Rollins Ave Basement does not have accessible units.
Does 706 Rollins Ave Basement have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 706 Rollins Ave Basement has units with dishwashers.
Does 706 Rollins Ave Basement have units with air conditioning?
No, 706 Rollins Ave Basement does not have units with air conditioning.
