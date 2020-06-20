Amenities

Spacious two bedroom basement apartment with private entrance. It comes with plush wall to wall carpeting, equipped with solid beautifully finished hardwood floors, gourmet counter tops, as well as state of the art appliances, large kitchen space with gas stove- top, dishwasher and a frost free refrigerator and full washer and dryer. The only new luxury- single family home community in Capitol Heights located blocks away from the Addison Road Metro Station, 10 miles from Washington DC, and minutes from I-495 for easy commuting access.

Walking distance to Addison Road Metro Station and feet away from Prince George's County and Metro Bus bus stops. DO NOT CONTACT LISTING AGENT!!! FOR ANY QUESTIONS PLEASE CONTACT Simona C at simona.wpg@gmail.com or 703 -349-5533. To schedule showing: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/706-rollins-ave-basement Online application at: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/washingtonpropertygroup/tenantApplication.action