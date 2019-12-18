6117 Hanlon St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Please click here to apply Available Now! Just built in 2014, this cozy 3-level brick front town home comes with luxury finishes and custom upgrades. 3 spacious bedrooms, one full bath, one half bath on upper level. Main floor features beautiful open kitchen with granite counters, gas range, custom lighting. Dining area walks out to outdoor deck area. Half bath and living room also on main floor. First floor features sunlit sitting area and access to attached 2-car garage. Serene neighborhood setting. Conveniently located minutes to National Harbor, 495, 95, NoVa, DC, Tangier Outlets and much more entertainment. Busy Schedule? Copy and paste the link below to your browser to schedule a self showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 8:00pm. Or Call Us for a Private Showing at (301) 685-1250 https://secure.rently.com/properties/147284 This one will go fast! DONT MISS IT!