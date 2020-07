9271 Senna Ct

Amenities

LARGE SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH 3,972 SQUARE FEET SPACE ON MAIN LEVELS, LOCATED IN A QUIET CUL-DE-SAC HAS HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN AND UPPER LEVELS, A 2 STORY FOYER, AND FORMAL LIVING ROOM WITH BAY WINDOW. LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN WITH ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, DOUBLE WALL OVEN, PANTRY, AND CERAMIC TILES ON FLOOR AND SPLASH AREAS. LAUNDRY ROOM ON MAIN FLOOR. 9' CEILINGS, CROWN MOLDING IN LIVING ROOM. DINING ROOM HAS CROWN AND CHAIR MOLDING. LARGE 2 STORY FAMILY ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE, WITH CORRIDOR TO MASTER BEDROOM OVERLOOKING THE FAMILY ROOM. FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT WITH AN EXTRA ROOM, A FULL BATH AND AN ENTERTAINMENT ROOM. 4 BEDROOMS AND 3 FULL BATHS ON UPPER LEVEL WITH CEILING FANS IN EACH BEDROOM. ALSO INCLUDED IS A PROFESSIONAL SIZE UNASSEMBLED POOL TABLE WITH STICKS.

No Pets Allowed



