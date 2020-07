Amenities

This move in ready three level townhouse has everything you need. It has two master suites, three full baths and one half bath, large eat in Country kitchen with a breakfast bar, large living room, washer, dryer, attached shed, fenced in rear yard and patio area. Close to shopping. Community Pool access included in Rent. NON SMOKING PETS ARE CASE BY CASE ONLY Minimum income $75,000 and credit score 600