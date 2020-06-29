3488 SOUR CHERRY COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Don't miss out on this beautifully maintained spacious home. There are neutral colors throughout, many updates including granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the large kitchen. Enjoy a formal living and dining area in addition to great family room located near the kitchen. Upstairs the master bath features a separate shower and soaking tub and three other large bedrooms. This home also features a front porch and a deck for entertaining. Application fee is $25.00 per person.