Waldorf, MD
3488 SOUR CHERRY COURT
Last updated February 27 2020 at 5:57 PM

3488 SOUR CHERRY COURT

3488 Sour Cherry Court · No Longer Available
Location

3488 Sour Cherry Court, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
ice maker
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Don't miss out on this beautifully maintained spacious home. There are neutral colors throughout, many updates including granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the large kitchen. Enjoy a formal living and dining area in addition to great family room located near the kitchen. Upstairs the master bath features a separate shower and soaking tub and three other large bedrooms. This home also features a front porch and a deck for entertaining. Application fee is $25.00 per person.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3488 SOUR CHERRY COURT have any available units?
3488 SOUR CHERRY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 3488 SOUR CHERRY COURT have?
Some of 3488 SOUR CHERRY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3488 SOUR CHERRY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3488 SOUR CHERRY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3488 SOUR CHERRY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3488 SOUR CHERRY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 3488 SOUR CHERRY COURT offer parking?
No, 3488 SOUR CHERRY COURT does not offer parking.
Does 3488 SOUR CHERRY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3488 SOUR CHERRY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3488 SOUR CHERRY COURT have a pool?
No, 3488 SOUR CHERRY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3488 SOUR CHERRY COURT have accessible units?
No, 3488 SOUR CHERRY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3488 SOUR CHERRY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3488 SOUR CHERRY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3488 SOUR CHERRY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3488 SOUR CHERRY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
