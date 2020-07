Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

"""RENT-TO_OWN ONLY"~~One word, Gorgeous! Renovated 3 beds 1.5 baths in Waldorf. Quartz countertops, New Hardwood floors, carpet. Stainless appliances, three closets in master bathroom. Completely renovated! Fenced yard (great for kids and pets). Nothing to do but move right in!! close to DC and national harbor ,and AFB. Come get pre-approved at Open house 2/24/19 Sunday 2:30pm-3:30pm.