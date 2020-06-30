LOVELY HOME IN TANGLEWOOD. SHOWS REALLY WELL. NEW CARPET AND PAINT. SPACIOUS FENCED BACK YARD. THIS IS A WONDERFUL HOME TO LIVE IN IF YOU'RE NOT YET READY TO BUY. **********GOOD CREDIT A MUST. **********
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 310 TUMBLEWEED PLACE have any available units?
310 TUMBLEWEED PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 310 TUMBLEWEED PLACE have?
Some of 310 TUMBLEWEED PLACE's amenities include carpet, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 TUMBLEWEED PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
310 TUMBLEWEED PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.