2471 KENBROOK COURT

Spectacular large Colonial offering 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Home offers a suite of must-have features. Upstairs offers 3 spacious bedrooms, generous master bedroom with master bath shower & soaking tub. Main level features a living room, family room, and a kitchen dining room combo. Basement offers a 4th bedroom, work room and a plethora of storage or extra space! Nice sized backyard with well maintained deck. Perfect for entertaining! Home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac. Last but not least you will enjoy the benefits of a large 2-car garage! Available starting March 1st, 2020, for $2,900 per month! Contact us today to schedule your private showing!