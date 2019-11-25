All apartments in Waldorf
Find more places like 2471 KENBROOK COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waldorf, MD
/
2471 KENBROOK COURT
Last updated April 22 2020 at 1:51 AM

2471 KENBROOK COURT

2471 Kenbrook Court · (301) 751-2932
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Waldorf
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2471 Kenbrook Court, Waldorf, MD 20603

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,825

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2548 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spectacular large Colonial offering 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Home offers a suite of must-have features. Upstairs offers 3 spacious bedrooms, generous master bedroom with master bath shower & soaking tub. Main level features a living room, family room, and a kitchen dining room combo. Basement offers a 4th bedroom, work room and a plethora of storage or extra space! Nice sized backyard with well maintained deck. Perfect for entertaining! Home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac. Last but not least you will enjoy the benefits of a large 2-car garage! Available starting March 1st, 2020, for $2,900 per month! Contact us today to schedule your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2471 KENBROOK COURT have any available units?
2471 KENBROOK COURT has a unit available for $2,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2471 KENBROOK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2471 KENBROOK COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2471 KENBROOK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2471 KENBROOK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 2471 KENBROOK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2471 KENBROOK COURT does offer parking.
Does 2471 KENBROOK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2471 KENBROOK COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2471 KENBROOK COURT have a pool?
No, 2471 KENBROOK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2471 KENBROOK COURT have accessible units?
No, 2471 KENBROOK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2471 KENBROOK COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2471 KENBROOK COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2471 KENBROOK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2471 KENBROOK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2471 KENBROOK COURT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl
Waldorf, MD 20602
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St
Waldorf, MD 20603
Center Pointe
2482 Lake Dr
Waldorf, MD 20601
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr
Waldorf, MD 20601
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl
Waldorf, MD 20603

Similar Pages

Waldorf 1 BedroomsWaldorf 2 Bedrooms
Waldorf Apartments under $1,700Waldorf Apartments with Gym
Waldorf Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDFairfax, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD
Camp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

St. Charles

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity