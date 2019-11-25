All apartments in Waldorf
Find more places like 11820 EDMONT PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waldorf, MD
/
11820 EDMONT PLACE
Last updated December 14 2019 at 1:07 PM

11820 EDMONT PLACE

11820 Edmont Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waldorf
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11820 Edmont Place, Waldorf, MD 20601

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PICTURE YOURSELF LIVING in this UPDATED End Unit Town home with 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. YES...There is a LARGE REC ROOM ON the lower level and a TIERED DECK off the kitchen, and off the kitchen there is a BONUS ROOM, the Town home has an Attached GARAGE. Don't forget to cozy up next to the fireplace. ACT FAST!!! No Pets and No Smoking. GREAT LOCATION, close to restaurants, entertainment, schools and shopping. EASY ACCESS to Branch Ave, Joint Base Andrews, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Northern Virginia, Washington DC, Indian Head Navel Base, National Harbor, Tanger Outlets, and The MGM!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11820 EDMONT PLACE have any available units?
11820 EDMONT PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 11820 EDMONT PLACE have?
Some of 11820 EDMONT PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11820 EDMONT PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
11820 EDMONT PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11820 EDMONT PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 11820 EDMONT PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 11820 EDMONT PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 11820 EDMONT PLACE does offer parking.
Does 11820 EDMONT PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11820 EDMONT PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11820 EDMONT PLACE have a pool?
No, 11820 EDMONT PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 11820 EDMONT PLACE have accessible units?
No, 11820 EDMONT PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 11820 EDMONT PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11820 EDMONT PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11820 EDMONT PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11820 EDMONT PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Move Cross Country
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl
Waldorf, MD 20602
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St
Waldorf, MD 20603
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr
Waldorf, MD 20601
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl
Waldorf, MD 20603

Similar Pages

Waldorf 1 BedroomsWaldorf 2 Bedrooms
Waldorf Apartments under $1,700Waldorf Apartments with Gym
Waldorf Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDFairfax, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD
Camp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

St. Charles

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University