11820 EDMONT PLACE

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

PICTURE YOURSELF LIVING in this UPDATED End Unit Town home with 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. YES...There is a LARGE REC ROOM ON the lower level and a TIERED DECK off the kitchen, and off the kitchen there is a BONUS ROOM, the Town home has an Attached GARAGE. Don't forget to cozy up next to the fireplace. ACT FAST!!! No Pets and No Smoking. GREAT LOCATION, close to restaurants, entertainment, schools and shopping. EASY ACCESS to Branch Ave, Joint Base Andrews, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Northern Virginia, Washington DC, Indian Head Navel Base, National Harbor, Tanger Outlets, and The MGM!