Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated fireplace media room

Immaculate, unique, updated rental with an amazing setting. Plenty of parking & gorgeous landscaping throughout. Too many features to list. Gas Cooking with granite island counters. Open & Bright! Rec/Media Room in basement. Tons of Storage throughout home. Wood burning fireplace, stunning wood floors & great trimwork everywhere! To top it off, the owner will be taking care of ALL landscaping...This is a must see! Bus stop right by home is a plus too! Hurry before it's too late!