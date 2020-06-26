All apartments in Timonium
34 TALBOTT AVENUE
34 TALBOTT AVENUE

34 Talbott Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

34 Talbott Avenue, Timonium, MD 21093
Lutherville - Timonium

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Bright and clean large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom two story colonial house on a dead end street in a park-like setting. Backs up to trees with off -street parking, and a finished walk-out basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 TALBOTT AVENUE have any available units?
34 TALBOTT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Timonium, MD.
What amenities does 34 TALBOTT AVENUE have?
Some of 34 TALBOTT AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 TALBOTT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
34 TALBOTT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 TALBOTT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 34 TALBOTT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Timonium.
Does 34 TALBOTT AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 34 TALBOTT AVENUE offers parking.
Does 34 TALBOTT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34 TALBOTT AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 TALBOTT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 34 TALBOTT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 34 TALBOTT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 34 TALBOTT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 34 TALBOTT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 TALBOTT AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 34 TALBOTT AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 TALBOTT AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
