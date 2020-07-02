All apartments in Timonium
150 GREENMEADOW DRIVE

150 Greenmeadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

150 Greenmeadow Drive, Timonium, MD 21093
Lutherville - Timonium

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Beautiful home ready for you to move right in! One level living with spacious living room, tons of natural light, gleaming hardwood floors and wood burning fireplace! The dining room has floor to ceiling windows that open up to the expansive deck. Completely renovated kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Three bedrooms upstairs with a fully renovated bathroom with dual vanities and a spacious stand up shower. The lower level features 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath and a large recreation room - ideal for entertaining! Fully fenced in backyard with a walking path to the fresh water stream that runs to the Loch Raven Reservoir and a well maintained garden bed, which has already begun to bloom! Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 GREENMEADOW DRIVE have any available units?
150 GREENMEADOW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Timonium, MD.
What amenities does 150 GREENMEADOW DRIVE have?
Some of 150 GREENMEADOW DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 GREENMEADOW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
150 GREENMEADOW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 GREENMEADOW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 150 GREENMEADOW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Timonium.
Does 150 GREENMEADOW DRIVE offer parking?
No, 150 GREENMEADOW DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 150 GREENMEADOW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 150 GREENMEADOW DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 GREENMEADOW DRIVE have a pool?
No, 150 GREENMEADOW DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 150 GREENMEADOW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 150 GREENMEADOW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 150 GREENMEADOW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 GREENMEADOW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 150 GREENMEADOW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 GREENMEADOW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

