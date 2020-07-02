150 GREENMEADOW DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse

Beautiful home ready for you to move right in! One level living with spacious living room, tons of natural light, gleaming hardwood floors and wood burning fireplace! The dining room has floor to ceiling windows that open up to the expansive deck. Completely renovated kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Three bedrooms upstairs with a fully renovated bathroom with dual vanities and a spacious stand up shower. The lower level features 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath and a large recreation room - ideal for entertaining! Fully fenced in backyard with a walking path to the fresh water stream that runs to the Loch Raven Reservoir and a well maintained garden bed, which has already begun to bloom! Don't miss out!