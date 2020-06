Amenities

Just Back on the market. Available Now & Renovated Top Floor unit. Brand new carpet. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath condo. Open floor plan, with huge living room. Tenant pays electricity & some utilities. Easy access to DC, VA and shopping. To apply, please use PGCAAR application. Submit the application with copy of IDs, 2 recent paystubs and processing fee of $25/adult. The fee must be a certified fund/money order. Please contact your realtor for showing.