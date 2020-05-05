All apartments in Takoma Park
7418 CARROLL AVE
7418 CARROLL AVE

7418 Carroll Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7418 Carroll Avenue, Takoma Park, MD 20912
Takoma Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
basketball court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Location, Character, Charm, and Function are the main adjectives that describe this stunning Craftsman-style home, with 3 Bedroom, 2 baths, plus 5+ car PARKING an inviting front porch and a deep backyard. ***This meticulously maintained home its just steps to the charming Old Takoma Park downtown, Metro, shops, and restaurants, just minutes to the DC and downtown Silver Spring. 1st time on the market for rent; this home offers a great opportunity to live in a house with a great balance between old charm and new updates. You can sit on the front porch, which is perfectly screened with beautiful evergreens and welcomes you into a desirable floor plan for everyday living and entertaining with family and friends. To the right, you'll step into the living room with original restored hardwood floors, a cozy fireplace, and large windows. Next is the dining room, with space to extend the table for parties and opens to a large kitchen with room for several people to cook at once, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and lots of cabinets/storage areas. From the kitchen you can step onto the upper-level deck with space for a barbecue, outdoor dining and stunning views of the expansive backyard, that can address the needs of most everyone in your family; gardener, sports enthusiast that wants to play in the basketball court, nature lover, bird watcher and so much more... The original restored floors and staircase take you to the upper level with charming 3 bedrooms and a bath. The walkout family/guest room is light-filled with a full bath with deep soaking bath, a bar area with sink and access to level two of the deck and great access to the backyard. There are several storage spaces and a charming old-world storage room in this level in addition to a built-in bookcase and laundry room. PARKING for 5+ cars in the driveway and through the double doors in the backyard ( side by side parking for 2 cars) A must see!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7418 CARROLL AVE have any available units?
7418 CARROLL AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Takoma Park, MD.
What amenities does 7418 CARROLL AVE have?
Some of 7418 CARROLL AVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7418 CARROLL AVE currently offering any rent specials?
7418 CARROLL AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7418 CARROLL AVE pet-friendly?
No, 7418 CARROLL AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Takoma Park.
Does 7418 CARROLL AVE offer parking?
Yes, 7418 CARROLL AVE offers parking.
Does 7418 CARROLL AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7418 CARROLL AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7418 CARROLL AVE have a pool?
No, 7418 CARROLL AVE does not have a pool.
Does 7418 CARROLL AVE have accessible units?
No, 7418 CARROLL AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7418 CARROLL AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7418 CARROLL AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7418 CARROLL AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7418 CARROLL AVE does not have units with air conditioning.

