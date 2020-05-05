7418 CARROLL AVE

Amenities

Location, Character, Charm, and Function are the main adjectives that describe this stunning Craftsman-style home, with 3 Bedroom, 2 baths, plus 5+ car PARKING an inviting front porch and a deep backyard. ***This meticulously maintained home its just steps to the charming Old Takoma Park downtown, Metro, shops, and restaurants, just minutes to the DC and downtown Silver Spring. 1st time on the market for rent; this home offers a great opportunity to live in a house with a great balance between old charm and new updates. You can sit on the front porch, which is perfectly screened with beautiful evergreens and welcomes you into a desirable floor plan for everyday living and entertaining with family and friends. To the right, you'll step into the living room with original restored hardwood floors, a cozy fireplace, and large windows. Next is the dining room, with space to extend the table for parties and opens to a large kitchen with room for several people to cook at once, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and lots of cabinets/storage areas. From the kitchen you can step onto the upper-level deck with space for a barbecue, outdoor dining and stunning views of the expansive backyard, that can address the needs of most everyone in your family; gardener, sports enthusiast that wants to play in the basketball court, nature lover, bird watcher and so much more... The original restored floors and staircase take you to the upper level with charming 3 bedrooms and a bath. The walkout family/guest room is light-filled with a full bath with deep soaking bath, a bar area with sink and access to level two of the deck and great access to the backyard. There are several storage spaces and a charming old-world storage room in this level in addition to a built-in bookcase and laundry room. PARKING for 5+ cars in the driveway and through the double doors in the backyard ( side by side parking for 2 cars) A must see!!!