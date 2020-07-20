All apartments in Takoma Park
Find more places like 7124 Carroll Avenue - 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Takoma Park, MD
/
7124 Carroll Avenue - 5
Last updated June 29 2019 at 4:44 PM

7124 Carroll Avenue - 5

7124 Maryland Highway 195 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Takoma Park
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

7124 Maryland Highway 195, Takoma Park, MD 20912
Takoma Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Renovated, quiet 1-bedroom apartment with private entrance in the heart of historic Takoma Park available July 15th. Walking distance to Takoma Metro, parks, Main Street Takoma, year-round farmer's market, restaurants, TKPK Co-op, Bike Share and much more. Parking is available for $50/month.

This utilities-included cozy 3-room garden apartment has private bathroom, newly tiled floors and an alcove kitchenette featuring reclaimed granite countertops, new Energy Star cooktop and new Energy Star mini-fridge. This unit is at the back of the building and on the ground floor of a 7-Unit no-smoking 1917 Craftsman Bungalow with its own entrance.

Rent includes utilities (heat/AC, water, gas). No pets.

Email pittmanfamilyproperties@gmail.com to arrange a showing and for additional information.

Features

Air conditioning
Refrigerator
Laundry room
Parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7124 Carroll Avenue - 5 have any available units?
7124 Carroll Avenue - 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Takoma Park, MD.
What amenities does 7124 Carroll Avenue - 5 have?
Some of 7124 Carroll Avenue - 5's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7124 Carroll Avenue - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
7124 Carroll Avenue - 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7124 Carroll Avenue - 5 pet-friendly?
No, 7124 Carroll Avenue - 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Takoma Park.
Does 7124 Carroll Avenue - 5 offer parking?
Yes, 7124 Carroll Avenue - 5 offers parking.
Does 7124 Carroll Avenue - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7124 Carroll Avenue - 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7124 Carroll Avenue - 5 have a pool?
No, 7124 Carroll Avenue - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 7124 Carroll Avenue - 5 have accessible units?
No, 7124 Carroll Avenue - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 7124 Carroll Avenue - 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7124 Carroll Avenue - 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7124 Carroll Avenue - 5 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7124 Carroll Avenue - 5 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Move Cross Country
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hampshire Tower
7401 New Hampshire Ave
Takoma Park, MD 20912

Similar Pages

Takoma Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTakoma Park Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Takoma Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsTakoma Park Pet Friendly Apartments
Takoma Park Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDWest Springfield, VANewington, VASummerfield, MDNorth Springfield, VARose Hill, VAKemp Mill, MD
Leisure World, MDBrookmont, MDPimmit Hills, VAGreat Falls, VATravilah, MDLake Barcroft, VABrock Hall, MDCalverton, MDCloverly, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDMitchellville, MDRedland, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America