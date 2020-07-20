7124 Carroll Avenue - 5

Amenities

Renovated, quiet 1-bedroom apartment with private entrance in the heart of historic Takoma Park available July 15th. Walking distance to Takoma Metro, parks, Main Street Takoma, year-round farmer's market, restaurants, TKPK Co-op, Bike Share and much more. Parking is available for $50/month.



This utilities-included cozy 3-room garden apartment has private bathroom, newly tiled floors and an alcove kitchenette featuring reclaimed granite countertops, new Energy Star cooktop and new Energy Star mini-fridge. This unit is at the back of the building and on the ground floor of a 7-Unit no-smoking 1917 Craftsman Bungalow with its own entrance.



Rent includes utilities (heat/AC, water, gas). No pets.



Email pittmanfamilyproperties@gmail.com to arrange a showing and for additional information.



