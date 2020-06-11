All apartments in Takoma Park
Find more places like 6708 Allegheny Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Takoma Park, MD
/
6708 Allegheny Ave
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

6708 Allegheny Ave

6708 Allegheny Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Takoma Park
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6708 Allegheny Avenue, Takoma Park, MD 20912
Takoma Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
sauna
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
sauna
6708 Allegheny Ave Available 07/08/20 Charming Four-Bedroom in Takoma Park! - With Brazilian hardwood floors and tons of light, this space instantly feels like a home. A custom-renovated kitchen comes complete with a high-grade chef range. For lovers of the outdoors, this home is great for entertaining with a unique outdoor kitchen. The exterior features are unbeatable -- a terraced patio, large backyard, yummy vegetable garden, two off-street parking spots, and ample storage room in the shed. The bathrooms are equipped with jacuzzi bathtubs and there is even a separate steam room!

In this wonderful area of Takoma Park, you'll enjoy the friendly neighbors as much as you do the house. This sunny, comfortable, completely renovated 4BR/3.5BA colonial in Old Town is just a 7-minute walk to the Metro and downtown shops. There are excellent schools and parks within short walking distance and just two miles to bustling downtown Silver Spring.

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Two year lease preferred. Pets are welcome. Tenants are responsible for gas and electric.

To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.

(RLNE4856590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6708 Allegheny Ave have any available units?
6708 Allegheny Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Takoma Park, MD.
What amenities does 6708 Allegheny Ave have?
Some of 6708 Allegheny Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6708 Allegheny Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6708 Allegheny Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6708 Allegheny Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6708 Allegheny Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6708 Allegheny Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6708 Allegheny Ave offers parking.
Does 6708 Allegheny Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6708 Allegheny Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6708 Allegheny Ave have a pool?
No, 6708 Allegheny Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6708 Allegheny Ave have accessible units?
No, 6708 Allegheny Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6708 Allegheny Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6708 Allegheny Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6708 Allegheny Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6708 Allegheny Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Takoma Park 2 BedroomsTakoma Park Apartments with Parking
Takoma Park Apartments with PoolTakoma Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Takoma Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAJessup, MDFort Belvoir, VA
Savage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDNewington, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDLanham, MDLake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDMarlton, MDDunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America