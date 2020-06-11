Amenities

6708 Allegheny Ave Available 07/08/20 Charming Four-Bedroom in Takoma Park! - With Brazilian hardwood floors and tons of light, this space instantly feels like a home. A custom-renovated kitchen comes complete with a high-grade chef range. For lovers of the outdoors, this home is great for entertaining with a unique outdoor kitchen. The exterior features are unbeatable -- a terraced patio, large backyard, yummy vegetable garden, two off-street parking spots, and ample storage room in the shed. The bathrooms are equipped with jacuzzi bathtubs and there is even a separate steam room!



In this wonderful area of Takoma Park, you'll enjoy the friendly neighbors as much as you do the house. This sunny, comfortable, completely renovated 4BR/3.5BA colonial in Old Town is just a 7-minute walk to the Metro and downtown shops. There are excellent schools and parks within short walking distance and just two miles to bustling downtown Silver Spring.



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Two year lease preferred. Pets are welcome. Tenants are responsible for gas and electric.



