All apartments in Takoma Park
Find more places like 512 Tulip Ave Unit 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Takoma Park, MD
/
512 Tulip Ave Unit 1
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:29 AM

512 Tulip Ave Unit 1

512 Tulip Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Takoma Park
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

512 Tulip Ave, Takoma Park, MD 20912
Takoma Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
bbq/grill
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
internet access
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Our beloved housemate joined the Air Force recently so we are seeking a new housemate for a beautiful 343 square ft. bedroom and bathroom encompassing the entire third floor. It can be furnished or not. The king size bed needs to stay in the room and there are king sheets available if you need them.

Available August 15.
Rental requires: first and last month's rent plus refundable damage/cleaning deposit of $300. Rent is$1150. per month. Utilities, wifi, water, electric, gas are $75.-100. a month per person depending on our usage.

We are 2 clean, LGBTQ friendly professionals and 2 cats sharing a fully equipped kitchen, living and dining rooms, sun room, porch and big woodsy back yard. We compost, recycle, share cleaning responsibilities and sometimes we enjoy outings together, drinks, watch a movie. We also value our alone time. If this sounds like you please respond with a little about yourself and your time frame.

The bedroom is sunny, 343 sq. feet with a large closet. It can be furnished with a hand carved wood king size bed, 2 side tables, dresser, glass topped table and 4 matching chairs and a generous book shelf. It can also be unfurnished except the bed needs to stay.

The house is a 8 minute walk to the Red Line Metro, less to bus lines, a couple blocks from restaurants, shops, bars, dry cleaners, bakery, hardware store, ups, natural food store, Takoma Station Jazz Club, Busboys & Poets, Sligo Creek hiker biker trail and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 Tulip Ave Unit 1 have any available units?
512 Tulip Ave Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Takoma Park, MD.
What amenities does 512 Tulip Ave Unit 1 have?
Some of 512 Tulip Ave Unit 1's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 Tulip Ave Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
512 Tulip Ave Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Tulip Ave Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 512 Tulip Ave Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 512 Tulip Ave Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 512 Tulip Ave Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 512 Tulip Ave Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 Tulip Ave Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Tulip Ave Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 512 Tulip Ave Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 512 Tulip Ave Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 512 Tulip Ave Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Tulip Ave Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 Tulip Ave Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 512 Tulip Ave Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 512 Tulip Ave Unit 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Sublet
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Takoma Park 2 BedroomsTakoma Park Apartments with Parking
Takoma Park Apartments with PoolTakoma Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Takoma Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAJessup, MDFort Belvoir, VA
Savage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDNewington, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDLanham, MDLake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDMarlton, MDDunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America