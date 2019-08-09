512 Tulip Ave Unit 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed internet access pet friendly dogs allowed

Our beloved housemate joined the Air Force recently so we are seeking a new housemate for a beautiful 343 square ft. bedroom and bathroom encompassing the entire third floor. It can be furnished or not. The king size bed needs to stay in the room and there are king sheets available if you need them.



Available August 15.

Rental requires: first and last month's rent plus refundable damage/cleaning deposit of $300. Rent is$1150. per month. Utilities, wifi, water, electric, gas are $75.-100. a month per person depending on our usage.



We are 2 clean, LGBTQ friendly professionals and 2 cats sharing a fully equipped kitchen, living and dining rooms, sun room, porch and big woodsy back yard. We compost, recycle, share cleaning responsibilities and sometimes we enjoy outings together, drinks, watch a movie. We also value our alone time. If this sounds like you please respond with a little about yourself and your time frame.



The bedroom is sunny, 343 sq. feet with a large closet. It can be furnished with a hand carved wood king size bed, 2 side tables, dresser, glass topped table and 4 matching chairs and a generous book shelf. It can also be unfurnished except the bed needs to stay.



The house is a 8 minute walk to the Red Line Metro, less to bus lines, a couple blocks from restaurants, shops, bars, dry cleaners, bakery, hardware store, ups, natural food store, Takoma Station Jazz Club, Busboys & Poets, Sligo Creek hiker biker trail and more.