Takoma Park, MD
512 Tulip Ave
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:23 AM

512 Tulip Ave

512 Tulip Avenue · (240) 462-6688
Location

512 Tulip Avenue, Takoma Park, MD 20912
Takoma Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 250 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Group house seeking a roommate/s for June 1 Quick Contact Text Jenny 240-462-6688

Rent is $1150./ $1500. for 2 people. Deposit is $1150. Utilities: wifi, electricity, gas, water are based on our usage and split among us, about $75-100 per month.
If you like it, visit virtually by Appointment Weekdays and Sunday. Suggest the best time for you (for example: Friday at 10 am). I will confirm and we'll go from there!

Roomate/s wanted for a large, beautiful bedroom with bathroom in a shared artsy home you will share with marvelous people and 2 cats. Rent includes shared use of the fully equipped kitchen, living and dining rooms, sun room, porch, laundry area and big woodsy backyard. We compost, recycle, share cleaning responsibilities and are a racially and LGBTQ friendly house. Sometimes we share outings together, drinks, watch a movie, we also value our alone time. If this sounds like you please contact us to see our place!

The bedroom has its own bathroom and lots of windows and sunlight, high ceilings, wood floors and a ceiling fan with overhead light. It is unfurnished except for a large dresser that you may use if you like.
The is an 5 min. walk to the metro (subway system), a couple minutes to bus lines, a few blocks to restaurants, shops, bars, dry cleaner, bakery, hardware store, ups, natural food store, Sligo Creek hiker biker trail and more.

Serious inquiries with a little info about yourself will get a response.
Tell us a bit about yourself. Also you can create a free renter profile with avail.co to complete an application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 Tulip Ave have any available units?
512 Tulip Ave has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 512 Tulip Ave have?
Some of 512 Tulip Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 Tulip Ave currently offering any rent specials?
512 Tulip Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Tulip Ave pet-friendly?
No, 512 Tulip Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Takoma Park.
Does 512 Tulip Ave offer parking?
No, 512 Tulip Ave does not offer parking.
Does 512 Tulip Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 Tulip Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Tulip Ave have a pool?
Yes, 512 Tulip Ave has a pool.
Does 512 Tulip Ave have accessible units?
No, 512 Tulip Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Tulip Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 Tulip Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 512 Tulip Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 512 Tulip Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
