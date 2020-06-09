512 Tulip Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pool ceiling fan bbq/grill

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pool bbq/grill internet access

Group house seeking a roommate/s for June 1 Quick Contact Text Jenny 240-462-6688



Rent is $1150./ $1500. for 2 people. Deposit is $1150. Utilities: wifi, electricity, gas, water are based on our usage and split among us, about $75-100 per month.

If you like it, visit virtually by Appointment Weekdays and Sunday. Suggest the best time for you (for example: Friday at 10 am). I will confirm and we'll go from there!



Roomate/s wanted for a large, beautiful bedroom with bathroom in a shared artsy home you will share with marvelous people and 2 cats. Rent includes shared use of the fully equipped kitchen, living and dining rooms, sun room, porch, laundry area and big woodsy backyard. We compost, recycle, share cleaning responsibilities and are a racially and LGBTQ friendly house. Sometimes we share outings together, drinks, watch a movie, we also value our alone time. If this sounds like you please contact us to see our place!



The bedroom has its own bathroom and lots of windows and sunlight, high ceilings, wood floors and a ceiling fan with overhead light. It is unfurnished except for a large dresser that you may use if you like.

The is an 5 min. walk to the metro (subway system), a couple minutes to bus lines, a few blocks to restaurants, shops, bars, dry cleaner, bakery, hardware store, ups, natural food store, Sligo Creek hiker biker trail and more.



Serious inquiries with a little info about yourself will get a response.

Tell us a bit about yourself. Also you can create a free renter profile with avail.co to complete an application.